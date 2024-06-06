Junho scores on South Korea debut

Stoke City's player of the season, Bae Junho, made an immediate impact in his senior international debut, scoring 10 minutes after coming off the bench.

Junho came on in the 70th minute during a World Cup qualifier against Singapore and wasted no time in making his mark.

The 20-year-old latched onto a cut-back from Park Seung-wook, firing the ball into the net to make it 6-0 for South Korea.

The team ran out 7-0 winners, securing their five-point lead at the top of second round qualifying Group C.

This win confirms South Korea's spot in the final preliminary round of the qualification process and ensures their participation in the 2027 Asian Cup.

Their next match is against China at home on Tuesday.