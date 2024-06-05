Advertisement

June Third Baseman Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Third Baseman ROS Rankings

June

Third Basemen

Team

2024

May

1

Gunnar Henderson

Orioles

5

2

2

Elly De La Cruz

Reds

2

1

3

Jose Ramirez

Guardians

3

4

4

Austin Riley

Braves

1

3

5

Rafael Devers

Red Sox

4

5

6

Maikel Garcia

Royals

8

9

7

Christopher Morel

Cubs

14 OF

7

8

Manny Machado

Padres

6

8

9

Royce Lewis

Twins

7

11

10

Spencer Steer

Reds

10

6

11

Alec Bohm

Phillies

16

10

12

Ryan McMahon

Rockies

18

16

13

Jordan Westburg

Orioles

22

12

14

Isaac Paredes

Rays

17

13

15

Ha-Seong Kim

Padres

19

18

16

Alex Bregman

Astros

13

14

17

Josh Jung

Rangers

9

19

18

Luis Rengifo

Angels

28

27

19

Jeimer Candelario

Reds

11

17

20

Nolan Arenado

Cardinals

14

20

21

Brendan Donovan

Cardinals

12 2B

15 2B

22

Matt Chapman

Giants

21

24

23

Ke'Bryan Hayes

Pirates

12

15

24

Justin Turner

Blue Jays

22 1B

20 1B

25

Max Muncy

Dodgers

20

22

26

Jake Burger

Marlins

15

21

27

Noelvi Marte

Reds

27

28

28

Nick Senzel

Nationals

26

26

29

Michael Busch

Cubs

23

25

30

Willi Castro

Twins

36

39

31

Tyler Freeman

Guardians

30

29

32

Matt Vierling

Tigers

41

41

33

Dylan Moore

Mariners

42 2B

44 2B

34

Mark Vientos

Mets

11 DH

8 DH

35

Joey Ortiz

Brewers

33 2B

38

36

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

29

32

37

Coby Mayo

Orioles

67

37

38

Amed Rosario

Rays

33 SS

24 SS

39

Colt Keith

Tigers

24

31

40

Jose Miranda

Twins

54

55

41

Abraham Toro

Athletics

85

60

42

Justyn-Henry Malloy

Tigers

68

NR

43

Tyler Black

Brewers

48

23

44

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Blue Jays

44

42

45

Junior Caminero

Rays

31

30

46

Eugenio Suarez

Diamondbacks

37

34

47

Josh Rojas

Mariners

49

33

48

Donovan Solano

Padres

49 2B

53 2B

49

Josh H. Smith

Rangers

78

54

50

Anthony Rendon

Angels

34

50

51

Miguel Sano

Angels

58 1B

40

52

Edmundo Sosa

Phillies

61

NR

53

Patrick Wisdom

Cubs

40

47

54

Whit Merrifield

Phillies

36 2B

45 2B

55

Brett Baty

Mets

33

36

56

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

45

57

57

Trey Lipscomb

Nationals

63

46

58

Brian Anderson

Braves

79

NR

59

Otto Lopez

Marlins

80 SS

n/a

60

Jared Triolo

Pirates

25

35

61

Jon Berti

Yankees

38

44

62

Vidal Brujan

Marlins

66 2B

58

63

Ramon Urias

Orioles

66

51

64

Andre Lipcius

Dodgers

87

NR

65

Ezequiel Duran

Rangers

35

43

66

J.D. Davis

Athletics

39

49

67

Luis Urias

Mariners

39 2B

48

68

Graham Pauley

Padres

43

45

69

Lenyn Sosa

White Sox

48 2B

NR

70

Andy Ibanez

Tigers

45 2B

56 2B

Dropping off: Ernie Clement (52nd), Nick Madrigal (53rd), Tyler Nevin (56th), Eguy Rosario (59th)

  • Shouldn’t Christopher Morel be rewarded for dropping his strikeout rate from 31% to 22% and increasing his walk rate from 8% to 12%? The baseball gods don’t seem to think so, as a .205 BABIP has left him with a .195 average. It suggests that maybe he’s sacrificed some exit velocity in search of plate discipline, but while his numbers are slightly down there, he’s still hitting the ball harder than most. Statcast thinks he should be batting .265 and slugging .503, compared to his actual mark of.371. Fortunately, the Cubs appear to be in full agreement that he’s been better than his numbers, as they’ve kept him in the cleanup spot since day one this season. In light of that, I’m also not dropping him at all.

  • Since they didn’t seem to have big plans for Miguel Vargas, perhaps the Dodgers should have called up Andre Lipcius to fill in for Max Muncy a few weeks ago. Lipcius, a spring pickup from the Tigers organization, has hit .318/.389/.594 with 14 homers and six steals for Triple-A Oklahoma City. I’m not sure he’s good enough at second base to be a viable option there over Gavin Lux, but he’s earned some kind of shot. It’s not as though Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernández are justifying their too-frequent at-bats.