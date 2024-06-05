June Third Baseman Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Third Baseman ROS Rankings

Dropping off: Ernie Clement (52nd), Nick Madrigal (53rd), Tyler Nevin (56th), Eguy Rosario (59th)

Shouldn’t Christopher Morel be rewarded for dropping his strikeout rate from 31% to 22% and increasing his walk rate from 8% to 12%? The baseball gods don’t seem to think so, as a .205 BABIP has left him with a .195 average. It suggests that maybe he’s sacrificed some exit velocity in search of plate discipline, but while his numbers are slightly down there, he’s still hitting the ball harder than most. Statcast thinks he should be batting .265 and slugging .503, compared to his actual mark of.371. Fortunately, the Cubs appear to be in full agreement that he’s been better than his numbers, as they’ve kept him in the cleanup spot since day one this season. In light of that, I’m also not dropping him at all.