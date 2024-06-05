June Third Baseman Rankings
Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Third Baseman ROS Rankings
June
Third Basemen
Team
2024
May
1
5
2
2
Reds
2
1
3
Guardians
3
4
4
1
3
5
4
5
6
Royals
8
9
7
Cubs
14 OF
7
8
Padres
6
8
9
Twins
7
11
10
Reds
10
6
11
Phillies
16
10
12
Ryan McMahon
Rockies
18
16
13
Orioles
22
12
14
17
13
15
Padres
19
18
16
Astros
13
14
17
Rangers
9
19
18
Angels
28
27
19
Reds
11
17
20
Cardinals
14
20
21
Cardinals
12 2B
15 2B
22
Giants
21
24
23
Ke'Bryan Hayes
Pirates
12
15
24
Blue Jays
22 1B
20 1B
25
20
22
26
Marlins
15
21
27
Reds
27
28
28
Nationals
26
26
29
Michael Busch
Cubs
23
25
30
Twins
36
39
31
Tyler Freeman
Guardians
30
29
32
Tigers
41
41
33
Mariners
42 2B
44 2B
34
Mets
11 DH
8 DH
35
Brewers
33 2B
38
36
Yankees
29
32
37
Coby Mayo
Orioles
67
37
38
Rays
33 SS
24 SS
39
Tigers
24
31
40
Jose Miranda
Twins
54
55
41
Athletics
85
60
42
Justyn-Henry Malloy
Tigers
68
NR
43
Tyler Black
Brewers
48
23
44
Blue Jays
44
42
45
Rays
31
30
46
Diamondbacks
37
34
47
Mariners
49
33
48
Padres
49 2B
53 2B
49
Josh H. Smith
Rangers
78
54
50
Angels
34
50
51
Angels
58 1B
40
52
Phillies
61
NR
53
Cubs
40
47
54
Phillies
36 2B
45 2B
55
Mets
33
36
56
Dodgers
45
57
57
Nationals
63
46
58
Braves
79
NR
59
Marlins
80 SS
n/a
60
Pirates
25
35
61
Yankees
38
44
62
Vidal Brujan
Marlins
66 2B
58
63
Ramon Urias
Orioles
66
51
64
Dodgers
87
NR
65
Rangers
35
43
66
Athletics
39
49
67
Mariners
39 2B
48
68
Padres
43
45
69
48 2B
NR
70
Tigers
45 2B
56 2B
Dropping off: Ernie Clement (52nd), Nick Madrigal (53rd), Tyler Nevin (56th), Eguy Rosario (59th)
Shouldn’t Christopher Morel be rewarded for dropping his strikeout rate from 31% to 22% and increasing his walk rate from 8% to 12%? The baseball gods don’t seem to think so, as a .205 BABIP has left him with a .195 average. It suggests that maybe he’s sacrificed some exit velocity in search of plate discipline, but while his numbers are slightly down there, he’s still hitting the ball harder than most. Statcast thinks he should be batting .265 and slugging .503, compared to his actual mark of.371. Fortunately, the Cubs appear to be in full agreement that he’s been better than his numbers, as they’ve kept him in the cleanup spot since day one this season. In light of that, I’m also not dropping him at all.
Since they didn’t seem to have big plans for Miguel Vargas, perhaps the Dodgers should have called up Andre Lipcius to fill in for Max Muncy a few weeks ago. Lipcius, a spring pickup from the Tigers organization, has hit .318/.389/.594 with 14 homers and six steals for Triple-A Oklahoma City. I’m not sure he’s good enough at second base to be a viable option there over Gavin Lux, but he’s earned some kind of shot. It’s not as though Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernández are justifying their too-frequent at-bats.