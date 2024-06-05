June Starter Rankings
Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Click to see other June rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Starting pitcher ROS Rankings
June
Starting pitchers
Team
2024
May
1
Tarik Skubal
3
2
2
7
5
3
Phillies
5
3
4
Mariners
2
1
5
4
4
6
Mariners
6
6
7
Dodgers
10
7
8
Pablo Lopez
Twins
8
8
9
Twins
14
9
10
Royals
23
15
11
Dylan Cease
Padres
22
14
12
Max Fried
Braves
12
11
13
Brewers
26
13
14
Mariners
21
12
15
Cubs
37
16
16
Blue Jays
11
10
17
Phillies
15
20
18
Braves
34
25
19
Yankees
31
28
20
Guardians
16
21
21
Astros
30
22
22
Zac Gallen
Diamondbacks
18
18
23
Astros
13
19
24
Cardinals
58
27
25
Pirates
132
61
26
Reds
32
26
27
Zach Eflin
25
23
28
Dodgers
9
32
29
Orioles
42
33
30
Orioles
20
35
31
Twins
24
24
32
Mariners
39
31
33
Giants
17
17
34
Cubs
28
29
35
Reds
54
34
36
48
38
37
Jack Flaherty
Tigers
96
48
38
Dodgers
36
30
39
Padres
35
40
40
Yankees
43
43
41
Phillies
81
54
42
Yankees
62
56
43
Marlins
19
52
44
Rays
55
37
45
Pirates
136
42
46
Blue Jays
41
44
47
Pirates
33
50
48
103
59
49
Blue Jays
49
46
50
MacKenzie Gore
Nationals
97
57
51
Rangers
73
53
52
Bryan Woo
Mariners
83
76
53
Mets
60
49
54
Cristopher Sanchez
Phillies
59
58
55
Blake Snell
Giants
40
39
56
Diamondbacks
63
65
57
Rays
46
47
58
Blue Jays
76
60
59
Astros
44
87
60
Yankees
133
95
61
Sean Manaea
Mets
53
63
62
Diamondbacks
50
51
63
Marlins
162
130
64
Yu Darvish
Padres
38
55
65
Guardians
51
103
66
Rays
90
75
67
Braves
75
72
68
Erick Fedde
158
69
69
Reese Olson
Tigers
84
82
70
White Sox
189
89
71
Rays
92
66
72
Padres
27
45
73
Red Sox
87
73
74
Marlins
66
71
75
Seth Lugo
Royals
125
119
76
Jose Soriano
Angels
60 RP
80
77
Dodgers
100
106
78
Ronel Blanco
Astros
139
70
79
Charlie Morton
Braves
70
77
80
Angels
61
36
81
Yankees
67
74
82
Orioles
NR
124
83
Brewers
167
149
84
Royals
119
84
85
Orioles
113
133
86
Ben Brown
Cubs
180
109
87
Shane Baz
Rays
65
68
88
Cubs
143
96
89
Red Sox
82
93
90
Cubs
107
101
91
Reds
79
86
92
Red Sox
121
102
93
Padres
330
NR
94
Rangers
98
97
95
Diamondbacks
57
92
96
Diamondbacks
85
90
97
Giants
116
91
98
Lance Lynn
Cardinals
89
105
99
Dane Dunning
Rangers
86
88
100
Cubs
137
128
101
Guardians
72
94
102
Spencer Schwellenbach
Braves
NR
NR
103
Rangers
126
113
104
Kenta Maeda
Tigers
68
78
105
Kyle Harrison
Giants
104
104
106
Tylor Megill
Mets
175
NR
107
James Paxton
Dodgers
74
83
108
Dodgers
131
127
109
Astros
233
158
110
Twins
71
117
111
Mets
176
112
112
Marlins
115
64
113
Keaton Winn
Giants
150
81
114
Casey Mize
Tigers
111
98
115
Angels
77
115
116
Orioles
80
99
117
Cade Povich
Orioles
276
169
118
Mets
154
147
119
Alex Cobb
Giants
78
85
120
Tigers
101
114
121
Guardians
221
139
122
Kodai Senga
Mets
45
41
123
Jake Irvin
Nationals
214
153
124
Twins
391
126
125
Rangers
91
118
126
Guardians
88
100
127
Cubs
147
108
128
Reds
114
138
129
Red Sox
284
NR
130
Angels
135
132
131
Marlins
129
131
132
Adam Mazur
Padres
220
NR
133
Angels
108
137
134
Brewers
112
129
135
Yankees
95
79
136
Jose Butto
Mets
157
107
137
Rays
142
135
138
Royals
153
142
139
Cardinals
134
151
140
Phillies
200
143
141
AJ Smith-Shawver
Braves
110
122
142
Landon Knack
Dodgers
261
144
143
Rays
163
159
144
Athletics
208
NR
145
Reds
128
140
146
Dodgers
124
134
147
Giants
201
NR
148
DL Hall
Brewers
94
120
149
Rangers
168
NR
150
Ricky Tiedemann
Blue Jays
130
175
151
Cody Poteet
Yankees
247
NR
152
Brewers
146
141
153
Carson Whisenhunt
Giants
244
NR
154
Nationals
399
NR
155
Cade Horton
Cubs
223
154
156
Rangers
118
156
157
Angels
181
173
158
Ray Kerr
Braves
308 RP
NR
159
Alec Marsh
Royals
185
NR
160
Cardinals
153 RP
NR
161
Marlins
161
121
162
Rangers
230
NR
163
Jackson Jobe
Tigers
291
NR
164
Twins
99
155
165
Drew Thorpe
White Sox
204
NR
166
Hurston Waldrep
Braves
280
NR
167
Pirates
123
172
168
Cardinals
149
174
169
Brewers
177
NR
170
Jhonathan Diaz
Mariners
NR
NR
171
Pirates
313
146
172
Reds
109
123
173
JP Sears
Athletics
127
157
174
Athletics
174
150
175
Yankees
194
171
Dropping off: Cristian Javier (62nd), John Means (67th), Tyler Wells (110th), Garrett Whitlock (111th), Ross Stripling (116th), Emerson Hancock (125th), Bryce Elder (136th), Mike Clevinger (145th), Trevor Bauer (148th), Emmet Sheehan (152nd), Steven Matz (160th)
The thing about Kevin Gausman’s poor start is that he hasn’t been unlucky. One could point to his 3.70 FIP and 3.41 xFIP, compared to his 4.60 ERA, and come to the opposite conclusion. Gausman, though, rarely pitches up to his peripherals, because he’s always giving up more hits than his other stats would suggest; his career BABIP of .316 is incredibly high for a successful starter. This year, he’s at .328, and he deserves to be, based on the contact he’s allowed. In fact, his Statcast xERA is 5.21. I do believe he’ll bounce back, though probably not quite to his past heights. It’s a good sign that his velocity has been a little better of late, particularly on his slider.
The placements of Luis Gil and Garrett Crochet will likely be the big complaints here, but it’s a given that Gil is on an innings limit and Crochet probably ought to be, too, which makes it fascinating to hear that contenders want to trade for him. The 69 2/3 innings that Crochet has thrown this year eclipses anything he had done previously as a pro or even in college. Crochet missed 2022 after Tommy John surgery and then was limited to 25 innings after returning last season because of shoulder inflammation. He’s throwing like a top-20 pitcher right now, but it would be stunning if he’s allowed to make 30 starts.
It seems like a good sign that Robert Gasser hasn’t been placed on the IL by the Brewers, but he is down about 20 spots from the preliminary plan as a result of the elbow issue he dealt with in his last start.
The unfortunate news that both Cristian Javier and José Urquidy would need Tommy John surgery got Spencer Arrighetti a boost here. His ERA stands at 5.79 through 10 starts, but his peripherals are significantly better than the ERA suggests. It would be nice if his control was better, but that’ll probably come with experience. The Astros have often gotten strong results from pitchers with worse stuff.