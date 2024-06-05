June Starter Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Starting pitcher ROS Rankings

Dropping off: Cristian Javier (62nd), John Means (67th), Tyler Wells (110th), Garrett Whitlock (111th), Ross Stripling (116th), Emerson Hancock (125th), Bryce Elder (136th), Mike Clevinger (145th), Trevor Bauer (148th), Emmet Sheehan (152nd), Steven Matz (160th)

The thing about Kevin Gausman’s poor start is that he hasn’t been unlucky. One could point to his 3.70 FIP and 3.41 xFIP, compared to his 4.60 ERA, and come to the opposite conclusion. Gausman, though, rarely pitches up to his peripherals, because he’s always giving up more hits than his other stats would suggest; his career BABIP of .316 is incredibly high for a successful starter. This year, he’s at .328, and he deserves to be, based on the contact he’s allowed. In fact, his Statcast xERA is 5.21. I do believe he’ll bounce back, though probably not quite to his past heights. It’s a good sign that his velocity has been a little better of late, particularly on his slider.

The placements of Luis Gil and Garrett Crochet will likely be the big complaints here, but it’s a given that Gil is on an innings limit and Crochet probably ought to be, too, which makes it fascinating to hear that contenders want to trade for him. The 69 2/3 innings that Crochet has thrown this year eclipses anything he had done previously as a pro or even in college. Crochet missed 2022 after Tommy John surgery and then was limited to 25 innings after returning last season because of shoulder inflammation. He’s throwing like a top-20 pitcher right now, but it would be stunning if he’s allowed to make 30 starts.

It seems like a good sign that Robert Gasser hasn’t been placed on the IL by the Brewers, but he is down about 20 spots from the preliminary plan as a result of the elbow issue he dealt with in his last start.