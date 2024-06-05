Advertisement

June Starter Rankings

·8 min read

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Starting pitcher ROS Rankings

June

Starting pitchers

Team

2024

May

1

Tarik Skubal

Tigers

3

2

2

Corbin Burnes

Orioles

7

5

3

Zack Wheeler

Phillies

5

3

4

George Kirby

Mariners

2

1

5

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Dodgers

4

4

6

Logan Gilbert

Mariners

6

6

7

Tyler Glasnow

Dodgers

10

7

8

Pablo Lopez

Twins

8

8

9

Joe Ryan

Twins

14

9

10

Cole Ragans

Royals

23

15

11

Dylan Cease

Padres

22

14

12

Max Fried

Braves

12

11

13

Freddy Peralta

Brewers

26

13

14

Luis Castillo

Mariners

21

12

15

Shota Imanaga

Cubs

37

16

16

Kevin Gausman

Blue Jays

11

10

17

Aaron Nola

Phillies

15

20

18

Chris Sale

Braves

34

25

19

Gerrit Cole

Yankees

31

28

20

Tanner Bibee

Guardians

16

21

21

Justin Verlander

Astros

30

22

22

Zac Gallen

Diamondbacks

18

18

23

Framber Valdez

Astros

13

19

24

Sonny Gray

Cardinals

58

27

25

Paul Skenes

Pirates

132

61

26

Hunter Greene

Reds

32

26

27

Zach Eflin

Rays

25

23

28

Bobby Miller

Dodgers

9

32

29

Kyle Bradish

Orioles

42

33

30

Grayson Rodriguez

Orioles

20

35

31

Bailey Ober

Twins

24

24

32

Bryce Miller

Mariners

39

31

33

Logan Webb

Giants

17

17

34

Justin Steele

Cubs

28

29

35

Nick Lodolo

Reds

54

34

36

Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers

48

38

37

Jack Flaherty

Tigers

96

48

38

Walker Buehler

Dodgers

36

30

39

Michael King

Padres

35

40

40

Carlos Rodon

Yankees

43

43

41

Ranger Suarez

Phillies

81

54

42

Nestor Cortes

Yankees

62

56

43

Jesus Luzardo

Marlins

19

52

44

Ryan Pepiot

Rays

55

37

45

Jared Jones

Pirates

136

42

46

Chris Bassitt

Blue Jays

41

44

47

Mitch Keller

Pirates

33

50

48

Tanner Houck

Red Sox

103

59

49

Jose Berrios

Blue Jays

49

46

50

MacKenzie Gore

Nationals

97

57

51

Max Scherzer

Rangers

73

53

52

Bryan Woo

Mariners

83

76

53

Luis Severino

Mets

60

49

54

Cristopher Sanchez

Phillies

59

58

55

Blake Snell

Giants

40

39

56

Brandon Pfaadt

Diamondbacks

63

65

57

Aaron Civale

Rays

46

47

58

Yusei Kikuchi

Blue Jays

76

60

59

Hunter Brown

Astros

44

87

60

Luis Gil

Yankees

133

95

61

Sean Manaea

Mets

53

63

62

Jordan Montgomery

Diamondbacks

50

51

63

Ryan Weathers

Marlins

162

130

64

Yu Darvish

Padres

38

55

65

Gavin Williams

Guardians

51

103

66

Zack Littell

Rays

90

75

67

Reynaldo Lopez

Braves

75

72

68

Erick Fedde

White Sox

158

69

69

Reese Olson

Tigers

84

82

70

Garrett Crochet

White Sox

189

89

71

Taj Bradley

Rays

92

66

72

Joe Musgrove

Padres

27

45

73

Kutter Crawford

Red Sox

87

73

74

Braxton Garrett

Marlins

66

71

75

Seth Lugo

Royals

125

119

76

Jose Soriano

Angels

60 RP

80

77

Gavin Stone

Dodgers

100

106

78

Ronel Blanco

Astros

139

70

79

Charlie Morton

Braves

70

77

80

Reid Detmers

Angels

61

36

81

Marcus Stroman

Yankees

67

74

82

Albert Suarez

Orioles

NR

124

83

Robert Gasser

Brewers

167

149

84

Brady Singer

Royals

119

84

85

Cole Irvin

Orioles

113

133

86

Ben Brown

Cubs

180

109

87

Shane Baz

Rays

65

68

88

Javier Assad

Cubs

143

96

89

Brayan Bello

Red Sox

82

93

90

Jameson Taillon

Cubs

107

101

91

Andrew Abbott

Reds

79

86

92

Nick Pivetta

Red Sox

121

102

93

Matt Waldron

Padres

330

NR

94

Jon Gray

Rangers

98

97

95

Merrill Kelly

Diamondbacks

57

92

96

Eduardo Rodriguez

Diamondbacks

85

90

97

Jordan Hicks

Giants

116

91

98

Lance Lynn

Cardinals

89

105

99

Dane Dunning

Rangers

86

88

100

Jordan Wicks

Cubs

137

128

101

Triston McKenzie

Guardians

72

94

102

Spencer Schwellenbach

Braves

NR

NR

103

Jacob deGrom

Rangers

126

113

104

Kenta Maeda

Tigers

68

78

105

Kyle Harrison

Giants

104

104

106

Tylor Megill

Mets

175

NR

107

James Paxton

Dodgers

74

83

108

Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers

131

127

109

Spencer Arrighetti

Astros

233

158

110

Chris Paddack

Twins

71

117

111

Christian Scott

Mets

176

112

112

Edward Cabrera

Marlins

115

64

113

Keaton Winn

Giants

150

81

114

Casey Mize

Tigers

111

98

115

Griffin Canning

Angels

77

115

116

Dean Kremer

Orioles

80

99

117

Cade Povich

Orioles

276

169

118

David Peterson

Mets

154

147

119

Alex Cobb

Giants

78

85

120

Matt Manning

Tigers

101

114

121

Ben Lively

Guardians

221

139

122

Kodai Senga

Mets

45

41

123

Jake Irvin

Nationals

214

153

124

Simeon Woods Richardson

Twins

391

126

125

Cody Bradford

Rangers

91

118

126

Logan Allen

Guardians

88

100

127

Hayden Wesneski

Cubs

147

108

128

Nick Martinez

Reds

114

138

129

Cooper Criswell

Red Sox

284

NR

130

Patrick Sandoval

Angels

135

132

131

Max Meyer

Marlins

129

131

132

Adam Mazur

Padres

220

NR

133

Chase Silseth

Angels

108

137

134

Jakob Junis

Brewers

112

129

135

Clarke Schmidt

Yankees

95

79

136

Jose Butto

Mets

157

107

137

Jeffrey Springs

Rays

142

135

138

Michael Wacha

Royals

153

142

139

Miles Mikolas

Cardinals

134

151

140

Spencer Turnbull

Phillies

200

143

141

AJ Smith-Shawver

Braves

110

122

142

Landon Knack

Dodgers

261

144

143

Drew Rasmussen

Rays

163

159

144

Luis Medina

Athletics

208

NR

145

Frankie Montas

Reds

128

140

146

Ryan Yarbrough

Dodgers

124

134

147

Robbie Ray

Giants

201

NR

148

DL Hall

Brewers

94

120

149

Michael Lorenzen

Rangers

168

NR

150

Ricky Tiedemann

Blue Jays

130

175

151

Cody Poteet

Yankees

247

NR

152

Joe Ross

Brewers

146

141

153

Carson Whisenhunt

Giants

244

NR

154

Mitchell Parker

Nationals

399

NR

155

Cade Horton

Cubs

223

154

156

Andrew Heaney

Rangers

118

156

157

Tyler Anderson

Angels

181

173

158

Ray Kerr

Braves

308 RP

NR

159

Alec Marsh

Royals

185

NR

160

Andre Pallante

Cardinals

153 RP

NR

161

Trevor Rogers

Marlins

161

121

162

Tyler Mahle

Rangers

230

NR

163

Jackson Jobe

Tigers

291

NR

164

Louie Varland

Twins

99

155

165

Drew Thorpe

White Sox

204

NR

166

Hurston Waldrep

Braves

280

NR

167

Domingo German

Pirates

123

172

168

Kyle Gibson

Cardinals

149

174

169

Bryse Wilson

Brewers

177

NR

170

Jhonathan Diaz

Mariners

NR

NR

171

Quinn Priester

Pirates

313

146

172

Graham Ashcraft

Reds

109

123

173

JP Sears

Athletics

127

157

174

Paul Blackburn

Athletics

174

150

175

Clayton Beeter

Yankees

194

171

Dropping off: Cristian Javier (62nd), John Means (67th), Tyler Wells (110th), Garrett Whitlock (111th), Ross Stripling (116th), Emerson Hancock (125th), Bryce Elder (136th), Mike Clevinger (145th), Trevor Bauer (148th), Emmet Sheehan (152nd), Steven Matz (160th)

  • The thing about Kevin Gausman’s poor start is that he hasn’t been unlucky. One could point to his 3.70 FIP and 3.41 xFIP, compared to his 4.60 ERA, and come to the opposite conclusion. Gausman, though, rarely pitches up to his peripherals, because he’s always giving up more hits than his other stats would suggest; his career BABIP of .316 is incredibly high for a successful starter. This year, he’s at .328, and he deserves to be, based on the contact he’s allowed. In fact, his Statcast xERA is 5.21. I do believe he’ll bounce back, though probably not quite to his past heights. It’s a good sign that his velocity has been a little better of late, particularly on his slider.

  • The placements of Luis Gil and Garrett Crochet will likely be the big complaints here, but it’s a given that Gil is on an innings limit and Crochet probably ought to be, too, which makes it fascinating to hear that contenders want to trade for him. The 69 2/3 innings that Crochet has thrown this year eclipses anything he had done previously as a pro or even in college. Crochet missed 2022 after Tommy John surgery and then was limited to 25 innings after returning last season because of shoulder inflammation. He’s throwing like a top-20 pitcher right now, but it would be stunning if he’s allowed to make 30 starts.

  • It seems like a good sign that Robert Gasser hasn’t been placed on the IL by the Brewers, but he is down about 20 spots from the preliminary plan as a result of the elbow issue he dealt with in his last start.

  • The unfortunate news that both Cristian Javier and José Urquidy would need Tommy John surgery got Spencer Arrighetti a boost here. His ERA stands at 5.79 through 10 starts, but his peripherals are significantly better than the ERA suggests. It would be nice if his control was better, but that’ll probably come with experience. The Astros have often gotten strong results from pitchers with worse stuff.