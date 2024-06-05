June Shortstop Rankings
Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Shortstop ROS Rankings
June
Shortstops
Team
2024
May
1
Royals
1
1
2
1 2B
2
3
Orioles
7
4
4
Reds
4
3
5
Rangers
5
7
6
Nationals
6
6
7
Phillies
2
5
8
Blue Jays
3
8
9
Yankees
13
13
10
Mets
9
10
11
Pirates
8
9
12
Rockies
14
14
13
Phillies
8 2B
12 2B
14
Brewers
18
17
15
Cubs
10
11
16
Twins
19
18
17
Astros
16
16
18
Cubs
15
15
19
Padres
20
19
20
Angels
29
27
21
Angels
17
20
22
Brewers
35
21
23
Cardinals
27
25
24
68 OF
33
25
Padres
40
28
26
Giants
24
32
27
31
26
28
Twins
36 3B
39
29
Reds
28
29
30
Cardinals
22
22
31
Mariners
42 2B
40
32
Mariners
26
34
33
32
31
34
Rays
33
24
35
Orioles
21
30
36
Red Sox
23
23
37
David Hamilton
Red Sox
49
NR
38
Tigers
34
38
39
Josh H. Smith
Rangers
75
47
40
Diamondbacks
43
46
41
Padres
11
12
42
Guardians
41
44
43
Orioles
30
37
44
Tim Anderson
Marlins
25
36
45
Phillies
61 3B
n/a
46
Max Schuemann
Athletics
285 OF
n/a
47
Orelvis Martinez
Blue Jays
76
42
48
Chris Taylor
Dodgers
42
49
49
Marlins
80
NR
50
Giants
48
NR
51
Yankees
39
43
52
Vidal Brujan
Marlins
66 2B
50
53
Rangers
37
41
54
Cubs
68
NR
55
Colson Montgomery
White Sox
65
NR
Dropping off: Blaze Alexander (35th), Ernie Clement (45th), Adalberto Mondesi (48th)
I’m having late second thoughts about dropping Blaze Alexander from the rankings, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo clearly doesn’t like him at shortstop and also doesn’t seem interested in playing him when he’s not forcing the issue, like he is during his current hot streak. With Geraldo Perdomo and Jordan Lawlar on the way back, I probably won’t particularly regret leaving Alexander off (I keep telling myself).