Advertisement

June Shortstop Rankings

NBC Sports
·3 min read

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop ROS Rankings

June

Shortstops

Team

2024

May

1

Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals

1

1

2

Mookie Betts

Dodgers

1 2B

2

3

Gunnar Henderson

Orioles

7

4

4

Elly De La Cruz

Reds

4

3

5

Corey Seager

Rangers

5

7

6

CJ Abrams

Nationals

6

6

7

Trea Turner

Phillies

2

5

8

Bo Bichette

Blue Jays

3

8

9

Anthony Volpe

Yankees

13

13

10

Francisco Lindor

Mets

9

10

11

Oneil Cruz

Pirates

8

9

12

Ezequiel Tovar

Rockies

14

14

13

Bryson Stott

Phillies

8 2B

12 2B

14

Willy Adames

Brewers

18

17

15

Nico Hoerner

Cubs

10

11

16

Carlos Correa

Twins

19

18

17

Jeremy Pena

Astros

16

16

18

Dansby Swanson

Cubs

15

15

19

Ha-Seong Kim

Padres

20

19

20

Luis Rengifo

Angels

29

27

21

Zach Neto

Angels

17

20

22

Brice Turang

Brewers

35

21

23

Masyn Winn

Cardinals

27

25

24

Ceddanne Rafaela

Red Sox

68 OF

33

25

Jackson Merrill

Padres

40

28

26

Thairo Estrada

Giants

24

32

27

Jose Caballero

Rays

31

26

28

Willi Castro

Twins

36 3B

39

29

Matt McLain

Reds

28

29

30

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

22

22

31

Dylan Moore

Mariners

42 2B

40

32

J.P. Crawford

Mariners

26

34

33

Orlando Arcia

Braves

32

31

34

Amed Rosario

Rays

33

24

35

Jackson Holliday

Orioles

21

30

36

Vaughn Grissom

Red Sox

23

23

37

David Hamilton

Red Sox

49

NR

38

Javier Baez

Tigers

34

38

39

Josh H. Smith

Rangers

75

47

40

Jordan Lawlar

Diamondbacks

43

46

41

Xander Bogaerts

Padres

11

12

42

Brayan Rocchio

Guardians

41

44

43

Jorge Mateo

Orioles

30

37

44

Tim Anderson

Marlins

25

36

45

Edmundo Sosa

Phillies

61 3B

n/a

46

Max Schuemann

Athletics

285 OF

n/a

47

Orelvis Martinez

Blue Jays

76

42

48

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

42

49

49

Otto Lopez

Marlins

80

NR

50

Marco Luciano

Giants

48

NR

51

Jon Berti

Yankees

39

43

52

Vidal Brujan

Marlins

66 2B

50

53

Ezequiel Duran

Rangers

37

41

54

David Bote

Cubs

68

NR

55

Colson Montgomery

White Sox

65

NR

Dropping off: Blaze Alexander (35th), Ernie Clement (45th), Adalberto Mondesi (48th)

  • I’m having late second thoughts about dropping Blaze Alexander from the rankings, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo clearly doesn’t like him at shortstop and also doesn’t seem interested in playing him when he’s not forcing the issue, like he is during his current hot streak. With Geraldo Perdomo and Jordan Lawlar on the way back, I probably won’t particularly regret leaving Alexander off (I keep telling myself).