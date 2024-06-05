June Second Baseman Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Second Baseman ROS Rankings

Dropping off: Thomas Saggese (57th), Cavan Biggio (59th), Enrique Hernández (60th)

Unlike some, I wasn’t disappointed to see the Twins send Edouard Julien down to make room for Royce Lewis. That will change if they don’t call him back up once he turns things around, but for now, it hardly seems like a bad idea to get him a couple of days off and then regular at-bats in low-pressure situations. Since Apr. 28, Julien had struck out 36 times and collected one extra-base hit in 95 plate appearances. There’s still a pretty good chance he’ll offer mixed-league value once he makes it back.