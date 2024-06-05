Advertisement

June Second Baseman Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Second Baseman ROS Rankings

June

Second basemen

Team

2024

May

1

Mookie Betts

Dodgers

1

1

2

Marcus Semien

Rangers

3

3

3

Jose Altuve

Astros

2

2

4

Ozzie Albies

Braves

4

4

5

Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks

7

5

6

Gleyber Torres

Yankees

6

7

7

Ryan McMahon

Rockies

13

13

8

Jordan Westburg

Orioles

26

9

9

Bryson Stott

Phillies

8

12

10

Andres Gimenez

Guardians

9

10

11

Nico Hoerner

Cubs

5

6

12

Luis Arraez

Padres

10

16

13

Ha-Seong Kim

Padres

14

14

14

Luis Rengifo

Angels

29

29

15

Brendan Donovan

Cardinals

12

15

16

Jake Cronenworth

Padres

34

17

17

Nolan Gorman

Cardinals

19

23

18

Jonathan India

Reds

11

11

19

Brice Turang

Brewers

32

20

20

Luis Garcia Jr.

Nationals

28

18

21

Zack Gelof

Athletics

16

24

22

Ceddanne Rafaela

Red Sox

68 OF

36

23

Davis Schneider

Blue Jays

38

40

24

Brandon Lowe

Rays

22

27

25

Thairo Estrada

Giants

20

33

26

Jose Caballero

Rays

30

28

27

Brendan Rodgers

Rockies

15

25

28

Matt McLain

Reds

27

30

29

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

18

21

30

Dylan Moore

Mariners

42

44

31

Joey Ortiz

Brewers

33

42

32

Amed Rosario

Rays

31

22

33

Edouard Julien

Twins

17

19

34

Jackson Holliday

Orioles

21 SS

31

35

Jorge Polanco

Mariners

21

26

36

Colt Keith

Tigers

24 3B

35

37

Vaughn Grissom

Red Sox

23 SS

23 SS

38

David Hamilton

Red Sox

49 SS

n/a

39

Nick Gonzales

Pirates

91

NR

40

Xavier Edwards

Marlins

40

47

41

Wenceel Perez

Tigers

82

49

42

Jeff McNeil

Mets

25

34

43

Miguel Vargas

Dodgers

37

51

44

Xander Bogaerts

Padres

11 SS

8

45

Abraham Toro

Athletics

85 3B

60 3B

46

Richie Palacios

Rays

152 OF

109 OF

47

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Blue Jays

44 SS

46

48

Jorge Mateo

Orioles

30 SS

41

49

Brandon Drury

Angels

23

32

50

Josh Rojas

Mariners

47

37

51

Donovan Solano

Padres

49

53

52

Michael Massey

Royals

35

43

53

Mauricio Dubon

Astros

46

50

54

Ji Hwan Bae

Pirates

41

NR

55

Gavin Lux

Dodgers

24

39

56

Connor Norby

Orioles

68

58

57

Whit Merrifield

Phillies

36

45

58

Ryan Bliss

Mariners

52

NR

59

Max Schuemann

Athletics

285 OF

n/a

60

Jose Fermin

Cardinals

75

NR

61

Brett Wisely

Giants

113

NR

62

Otto Lopez

Marlins

80 SS

n/a

63

Jared Triolo

Pirates

25 3B

38

64

Vidal Brujan

Marlins

66

55

65

Ramon Urias

Orioles

64

52

66

Adam Frazier

Royals

58

54

67

Enmanuel Valdez

Red Sox

50

NR

68

Luis Urias

Mariners

39

48

69

Lenyn Sosa

White Sox

48

NR

70

Andy Ibanez

Tigers

45

56

Dropping off: Thomas Saggese (57th), Cavan Biggio (59th), Enrique Hernández (60th)

  • Unlike some, I wasn’t disappointed to see the Twins send Edouard Julien down to make room for Royce Lewis. That will change if they don’t call him back up once he turns things around, but for now, it hardly seems like a bad idea to get him a couple of days off and then regular at-bats in low-pressure situations. Since Apr. 28, Julien had struck out 36 times and collected one extra-base hit in 95 plate appearances. There’s still a pretty good chance he’ll offer mixed-league value once he makes it back.

  • The Marlins chose to send Xavier Edwards down rather than activate him last week after a two-month IL stint due to a foot infection. Hopefully, they’re not going to wait much longer to give him a chance at either second or short. Edwards isn’t Luis Arraez, but he’s a similar kind of hitter, and he’s a legitimate stolen base threat. It’s going to be tough to generate fantasy value while hitting in a Miami lineup that is bad now and likely to get even worse after the trade deadline, but Edwards will be interesting.