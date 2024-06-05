June Second Baseman Rankings
Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other June rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Second Baseman ROS Rankings
June
Second basemen
Team
2024
May
1
1
1
2
Rangers
3
3
3
Astros
2
2
4
4
4
5
Diamondbacks
7
5
6
Yankees
6
7
7
Ryan McMahon
Rockies
13
13
8
26
9
9
Phillies
8
12
10
Andres Gimenez
Guardians
9
10
11
Cubs
5
6
12
Padres
10
16
13
Padres
14
14
14
Angels
29
29
15
Cardinals
12
15
16
Padres
34
17
17
Cardinals
19
23
18
Reds
11
11
19
Brewers
32
20
20
Luis Garcia Jr.
Nationals
28
18
21
Athletics
16
24
22
68 OF
36
23
Blue Jays
38
40
24
22
27
25
Giants
20
33
26
Rays
30
28
27
Rockies
15
25
28
Reds
27
30
29
Cardinals
18
21
30
Mariners
42
44
31
Brewers
33
42
32
Rays
31
22
33
Twins
17
19
34
Orioles
21 SS
31
35
Mariners
21
26
36
Tigers
24 3B
35
37
Red Sox
23 SS
23 SS
38
David Hamilton
Red Sox
49 SS
n/a
39
Pirates
91
NR
40
Marlins
40
47
41
Wenceel Perez
Tigers
82
49
42
Mets
25
34
43
Miguel Vargas
Dodgers
37
51
44
Padres
11 SS
8
45
Athletics
85 3B
60 3B
46
Rays
152 OF
109 OF
47
Blue Jays
44 SS
46
48
Orioles
30 SS
41
49
Angels
23
32
50
Mariners
47
37
51
Padres
49
53
52
Royals
35
43
53
Astros
46
50
54
Pirates
41
NR
55
Dodgers
24
39
56
Connor Norby
Orioles
68
58
57
Phillies
36
45
58
Mariners
52
NR
59
Max Schuemann
Athletics
285 OF
n/a
60
Jose Fermin
Cardinals
75
NR
61
Brett Wisely
Giants
113
NR
62
Marlins
80 SS
n/a
63
Pirates
25 3B
38
64
Vidal Brujan
Marlins
66
55
65
Ramon Urias
Orioles
64
52
66
Royals
58
54
67
Red Sox
50
NR
68
Mariners
39
48
69
White Sox
48
NR
70
Tigers
45
56
Dropping off: Thomas Saggese (57th), Cavan Biggio (59th), Enrique Hernández (60th)
Unlike some, I wasn’t disappointed to see the Twins send Edouard Julien down to make room for Royce Lewis. That will change if they don’t call him back up once he turns things around, but for now, it hardly seems like a bad idea to get him a couple of days off and then regular at-bats in low-pressure situations. Since Apr. 28, Julien had struck out 36 times and collected one extra-base hit in 95 plate appearances. There’s still a pretty good chance he’ll offer mixed-league value once he makes it back.
The Marlins chose to send Xavier Edwards down rather than activate him last week after a two-month IL stint due to a foot infection. Hopefully, they’re not going to wait much longer to give him a chance at either second or short. Edwards isn’t Luis Arraez, but he’s a similar kind of hitter, and he’s a legitimate stolen base threat. It’s going to be tough to generate fantasy value while hitting in a Miami lineup that is bad now and likely to get even worse after the trade deadline, but Edwards will be interesting.