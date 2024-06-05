June Reliever Rankings
Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
May Relief pitcher ROS rankings
June
Relievers
Team
2024
May
1
Guardians
2
2
2
Astros
4
5
3
Jhoan Duran
Twins
7
4
4
Braves
6
7
5
Giants
3
3
6
Yankees
9
8
7
Dodgers
5
6
8
Athletics
21
11
9
Mets
1
1
10
Cardinals
13
10
11
Andres Munoz
Mariners
11
13
12
Pirates
8
9
13
Padres
20
15
14
Orioles
15
17
15
16
14
16
Diamondbacks
18
21
17
17
22
18
Rangers
114
26
19
Alexis Diaz
Reds
12
16
20
Carlos Estevez
Angels
31
23
21
Tigers
30
18
22
14
12
23
Brewers
29
25
24
Phillies
23
29
25
Nationals
35
33
26
Brewers
25
32
27
Yimi Garcia
Blue Jays
48
45
28
Cubs
88
51
29
James McArthur
Royals
49
20
30
Marlins
19
27
31
47
30
32
David Robertson
Rangers
22
28
33
Hector Neris
Cubs
92
52
34
Twins
22
39
35
Nationals
43
36
36
Marlins
64 SP
35
37
Phillies
63
44
38
Mets
381
48
39
Rays
40
31
40
Astros
37
43
41
Diamondbacks
28
24
42
Mariners
150
59
43
Blue Jays
52
NR
44
Royals
156
69
45
Giants
65
63
46
Yennier Cano
Orioles
46
40
47
Phillies
41
37
48
Padres
335
NR
49
Athletics
66
42
50
Phillies
50
54
51
Cardinals
55
58
52
Pirates
45
50
53
Reds
129
NR
54
Fernando Cruz
Reds
101
71
55
Rockies
59
NR
56
Adrian Morejon
Padres
206 SP
NR
57
Dodgers
87
62
58
Guardians
165
NR
59
Tigers
36
41
60
Rockies
193
NR
61
Jose Leclerc
Rangers
27
56
62
Braves
53
53
63
Dodgers
163
NR
64
Guardians
54
57
65
Red Sox
44
47
66
Brewers
32
34
67
Padres
69
46
68
Astros
42
55
69
Braves
77
74
70
Dodgers
74
64
71
White Sox
171
NR
72
Cubs
10
19
73
Angels
182
NR
74
Rays
95
NR
75
Diamondbacks
349
NR
76
Mets
98
66
77
Royals
51
80
78
Tigers
213
79
79
Padres
24
49
80
Marlins
364
69
81
Diamondbacks
142
NR
82
Orioles
78
67
83
Yankees
83
72
84
Pirates
102
77
85
Guardians
136
76
Dropping off: Justin Lawrence (38th), Abner Uribe (60th), Brock Stewart (61st), John Brebbia (65th), Shawn Armstrong (70th)
Was Edwin Díaz’s shoulder actually hurting? The world may never know. Some were happy to have it as a reason for his early struggles. Personally, I’d rather think that he was healthy, experienced some bad luck and lost his confidence as a result. I’m placing him ninth here for now. His strikeout rate isn’t a match for 2022, but it’s still exceptional, and it was pretty unfortunate that every single 360-foot fly he allowed this season left the yard.
The plan was for Andrés Muñoz to place fourth here, but I dropped him to 11th in light of the news about his back after Tuesday night’s collision at home plate. I also moved Ryne Stanek from 58th to 42nd.
It sounds like this will be another short-term absence for Jordan Romano as he deals with elbow inflammation, so even though I’m nervous, I didn’t drop him as much as I originally intended. I don’t doubt that the Blue Jays will give him another chance to close once he returns. I am worried about the elbow, but the Jays keep saying there’s no structural damage.
My guess is that Tanner Scott will be traded well in advance of the deadline and probably to a team that won’t use him as a true closer, which is why he drops in the rankings again this month. I’m still going with A.J. Puk as the Marlins’ No. 2 reliever, though I don’t know that he’d be a lock for saves initially. He could also follow Scott out of town prior to the trade deadline. Calvin Faucher, Anthony Bender and JT Chargois, who finally appears to be ready to return from neck spasms, could also emerge as candidates for saves in Miami.
I really wasn’t expecting to keep John McMillon in the top 80 again this month, but his last five appearances for Triple-A Omaha have seen him strike out nine and walk none in 5 2/3 scoreless innings (before that, he had a 9.90 ERA and 17 walks in 10 innings). Given the lack of shutdown relievers ahead of him in Kansas City, there’s still a chance that he’ll take over the closer’s role at some point.