June Reliever Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Click to see other June rankings:

May Relief pitcher ROS rankings

June

Relievers

Team

2024

May

1

Emmanuel Clase

Guardians

2

2

2

Josh Hader

Astros

4

5

3

Jhoan Duran

Twins

7

4

4

Raisel Iglesias

Braves

6

7

5

Camilo Doval

Giants

3

3

6

Clay Holmes

Yankees

9

8

7

Evan Phillips

Dodgers

5

6

8

Mason Miller

Athletics

21

11

9

Edwin Diaz

Mets

1

1

10

Ryan Helsley

Cardinals

13

10

11

Andres Munoz

Mariners

11

13

12

David Bednar

Pirates

8

9

13

Robert Suarez

Padres

20

15

14

Craig Kimbrel

Orioles

15

17

15

Kenley Jansen

Red Sox

16

14

16

Paul Sewald

Diamondbacks

18

21

17

Pete Fairbanks

Rays

17

22

18

Kirby Yates

Rangers

114

26

19

Alexis Diaz

Reds

12

16

20

Carlos Estevez

Angels

31

23

21

Jason Foley

Tigers

30

18

22

Jordan Romano

Blue Jays

14

12

23

Devin Williams

Brewers

29

25

24

Jose Alvarado

Phillies

23

29

25

Kyle Finnegan

Nationals

35

33

26

Trevor Megill

Brewers

25

32

27

Yimi Garcia

Blue Jays

48

45

28

Mark Leiter Jr.

Cubs

88

51

29

James McArthur

Royals

49

20

30

Tanner Scott

Marlins

19

27

31

Michael Kopech

White Sox

47

30

32

David Robertson

Rangers

22

28

33

Hector Neris

Cubs

92

52

34

Griffin Jax

Twins

22

39

35

Hunter Harvey

Nationals

43

36

36

A.J. Puk

Marlins

64 SP

35

37

Jeff Hoffman

Phillies

63

44

38

Reed Garrett

Mets

381

48

39

Jason Adam

Rays

40

31

40

Bryan Abreu

Astros

37

43

41

Kevin Ginkel

Diamondbacks

28

24

42

Ryne Stanek

Mariners

150

59

43

Chad Green

Blue Jays

52

NR

44

John Schreiber

Royals

156

69

45

Ryan Walker

Giants

65

63

46

Yennier Cano

Orioles

46

40

47

Orion Kerkering

Phillies

41

37

48

Jeremiah Estrada

Padres

335

NR

49

Lucas Erceg

Athletics

66

42

50

Matt Strahm

Phillies

50

54

51

JoJo Romero

Cardinals

55

58

52

Aroldis Chapman

Pirates

45

50

53

Lucas Sims

Reds

129

NR

54

Fernando Cruz

Reds

101

71

55

Tyler Kinley

Rockies

59

NR

56

Adrian Morejon

Padres

206 SP

NR

57

Daniel Hudson

Dodgers

87

62

58

Cade Smith

Guardians

165

NR

59

Alex Lange

Tigers

36

41

60

Jalen Beeks

Rockies

193

NR

61

Jose Leclerc

Rangers

27

56

62

A.J. Minter

Braves

53

53

63

Blake Treinen

Dodgers

163

NR

64

Scott Barlow

Guardians

54

57

65

Chris Martin

Red Sox

44

47

66

Joel Payamps

Brewers

32

34

67

Enyel De Los Santos

Padres

69

46

68

Ryan Pressly

Astros

42

55

69

Joe Jimenez

Braves

77

74

70

Michael Grove

Dodgers

74

64

71

Jordan Leasure

White Sox

171

NR

72

Adbert Alzolay

Cubs

10

19

73

Luis Garcia

Angels

182

NR

74

Garrett Cleavinger

Rays

95

NR

75

Justin Martinez

Diamondbacks

349

NR

76

Adam Ottavino

Mets

98

66

77

John McMillon

Royals

51

80

78

Shelby Miller

Tigers

213

79

79

Yuki Matsui

Padres

24

49

80

Calvin Faucher

Marlins

364

69

81

Ryan Thompson

Diamondbacks

142

NR

82

Keegan Akin

Orioles

78

67

83

Ian Hamilton

Yankees

83

72

84

Colin Holderman

Pirates

102

77

85

Hunter Gaddis

Guardians

136

76

Dropping off: Justin Lawrence (38th), Abner Uribe (60th), Brock Stewart (61st), John Brebbia (65th), Shawn Armstrong (70th)

  • Was Edwin Díaz’s shoulder actually hurting? The world may never know. Some were happy to have it as a reason for his early struggles. Personally, I’d rather think that he was healthy, experienced some bad luck and lost his confidence as a result. I’m placing him ninth here for now. His strikeout rate isn’t a match for 2022, but it’s still exceptional, and it was pretty unfortunate that every single 360-foot fly he allowed this season left the yard.

  • The plan was for Andrés Muñoz to place fourth here, but I dropped him to 11th in light of the news about his back after Tuesday night’s collision at home plate. I also moved Ryne Stanek from 58th to 42nd.

  • It sounds like this will be another short-term absence for Jordan Romano as he deals with elbow inflammation, so even though I’m nervous, I didn’t drop him as much as I originally intended. I don’t doubt that the Blue Jays will give him another chance to close once he returns. I am worried about the elbow, but the Jays keep saying there’s no structural damage.

  • My guess is that Tanner Scott will be traded well in advance of the deadline and probably to a team that won’t use him as a true closer, which is why he drops in the rankings again this month. I’m still going with A.J. Puk as the Marlins’ No. 2 reliever, though I don’t know that he’d be a lock for saves initially. He could also follow Scott out of town prior to the trade deadline. Calvin Faucher, Anthony Bender and JT Chargois, who finally appears to be ready to return from neck spasms, could also emerge as candidates for saves in Miami.

  • I really wasn’t expecting to keep John McMillon in the top 80 again this month, but his last five appearances for Triple-A Omaha have seen him strike out nine and walk none in 5 2/3 scoreless innings (before that, he had a 9.90 ERA and 17 walks in 10 innings). Given the lack of shutdown relievers ahead of him in Kansas City, there’s still a chance that he’ll take over the closer’s role at some point.