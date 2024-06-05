June Reliever Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Dropping off: Justin Lawrence (38th), Abner Uribe (60th), Brock Stewart (61st), John Brebbia (65th), Shawn Armstrong (70th)

Was Edwin Díaz’s shoulder actually hurting? The world may never know. Some were happy to have it as a reason for his early struggles. Personally, I’d rather think that he was healthy, experienced some bad luck and lost his confidence as a result. I’m placing him ninth here for now. His strikeout rate isn’t a match for 2022, but it’s still exceptional, and it was pretty unfortunate that every single 360-foot fly he allowed this season left the yard.

The plan was for Andrés Muñoz to place fourth here, but I dropped him to 11th in light of the news about his back after Tuesday night’s collision at home plate. I also moved Ryne Stanek from 58th to 42nd.

It sounds like this will be another short-term absence for Jordan Romano as he deals with elbow inflammation, so even though I’m nervous, I didn’t drop him as much as I originally intended. I don’t doubt that the Blue Jays will give him another chance to close once he returns. I am worried about the elbow, but the Jays keep saying there’s no structural damage.

My guess is that Tanner Scott will be traded well in advance of the deadline and probably to a team that won’t use him as a true closer, which is why he drops in the rankings again this month. I’m still going with A.J. Puk as the Marlins’ No. 2 reliever, though I don’t know that he’d be a lock for saves initially. He could also follow Scott out of town prior to the trade deadline. Calvin Faucher, Anthony Bender and JT Chargois, who finally appears to be ready to return from neck spasms, could also emerge as candidates for saves in Miami.