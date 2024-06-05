June Outfielder Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Outfielder ROS Rankings

Dropping off: Ronald Acuña Jr. (first), Jung Hoo Lee (46th), Ezequiel Duran (134th), Cade Marlowe (149th), Estevan Florial (153rd), Addison Barger (156th), Austin Slater (158th), Mickey Moniak (158th)

I don’t love the way Michael Harris II is trending, and I would have dropped him some here if not for the Ronald Acuña Jr. injury moving him to the top of the Braves lineup against right-handers. That is big for his potential value, particularly once Austin Riley and Matt Olsen finally pick it up. It’s frustrating that Harris’s approach has actually worsened since he entered the league in 2022. He hasn’t added any power, either; even though he’s pulling the ball more than he used to, his isolated slugging percentage has dropped from .217 as a rookie to .184 last year to .117 so far this season. I’m hoping talent wins out in the end, but I was more optimistic a few months ago.

I was going to keep Wyatt Langford in this territory anyway (he’s 24th), but it is an easier call now with Evan Carter set to miss at least a month with a back injury. Langford’s power potential hasn’t gone anywhere, and his contact numbers are just fine, especially for a rookie who played in 42 minor league games before arriving in the majors. It’s only a matter of time, and I don’t think it’ll be much longer.