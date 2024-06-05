June Outfielder Rankings
Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other June rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Outfielder ROS Rankings
June
Outfielders
Team
2024
May
1
6
5
2
Yankees
5
7
3
Yankees
8
6
4
9
2
5
Mariners
3
3
6
Padres
4
4
7
Astros
7
8
8
13
9
9
11
11
10
12
15
11
Cubs
14
13
12
18
14
13
Cubs
19
21
14
17
16
15
2
10
16
Dodgers
29
23
17
Phillies
23
24
18
Marlins
16
18
19
Reds
27
12
20
Pirates
22
17
21
Brewers
35
27
22
Steven Kwan
Guardians
36
26
23
Cubs
20
30
24
Rangers
24
22
25
Tigers
31
20
26
Angels
46
33
27
Blue Jays
37
35
28
Tyler O'Neill
Red Sox
26
19
29
Josh Lowe
Rays
30
31
30
Blue Jays
25
25
31
Mets
50
37
32
Nationals
32
45
33
Angels
105
39
34
Ian Happ
Cubs
28
34
35
Diamondbacks
38
28
36
Rockies
10
32
37
Mets
43
40
38
Phillies
33
38
39
Orioles
42
41
40
Orioles
162
42
41
Angels
15
55
42
TJ Friedl
Reds
58
44
43
Rockies
64
53
44
Yankees
61
54
45
Angels
81
78
46
Yankees
56
51
47
Byron Buxton
Twins
4 DH
71
48
Orioles
44
29
49
Phillies
59
43
50
Cardinals
47
48
51
Padres
241
128
52
Giants
54
61
53
Marlins
80
67
54
Rangers
49
52
55
Red Sox
68
104
56
Twins
71
84
57
Cardinals
141
133
58
Brewers
66
70
59
Blue Jays
38 2B
114
60
Athletics
120
135
61
Jacob Young
Nationals
134
105
62
Rockies
45
75
63
Ryan O'Hearn
Orioles
106
63
64
Cardinals
67
50
65
Twins
188
62
66
Padres
40 SS
79
67
Nationals
75
69
68
Astros
115
132
69
Cardinals
21
60
70
Red Sox
109
66
71
Willi Castro
Twins
102
117
72
Athletics
156
154
73
Tommy Edman
Cardinals
57
64
74
Tyler Freeman
Guardians
30 3B
86
75
Tigers
117
121
76
Johan Rojas
Phillies
77
85
77
Jack Suwinski
Pirates
65
73
78
Rangers
34
36
79
Brewers
40
49
80
Mariners
137
122
81
Joc Pederson
Diamondbacks
78
80
82
Jose Siri
Rays
63
72
83
Braves
112
124
84
Red Sox
39
74
85
Twins
82
76
86
Astros
41
68
87
Dodgers
51
56
88
Braves
69
83
89
Connor Joe
Pirates
181
150
90
Nationals
89
126
91
Nationals
17 DH
99
92
Rockies
76
91
93
Reds
83
87
94
Diamondbacks
94
106
95
Tigers
48
82
96
Jasson Dominguez
Yankees
91
95
97
Dodgers
180
81
98
Diamondbacks
72
88
99
Rays
33 SS
65
100
Gavin Sheets
White Sox
187
112
101
Sean Bouchard
Rockies
79
92
102
Nelson Velazquez
Royals
84
101
103
Will Benson
Reds
70
90
104
MJ Melendez
Royals
90
89
105
Sal Frelick
Brewers
87
102
106
Jesus Sanchez
Marlins
92
103
107
Royals
86
93
108
White Sox
52
77
109
Wenceel Perez
Tigers
82 2B
137
110
Jeff McNeil
Mets
74
97
111
Luke Raley
Mariners
108
143
112
Athletics
55
59
113
White Sox
98
96
114
Miguel Vargas
Dodgers
37 2B
51 2B
115
Pirates
100
94
116
Marlins
99
115
117
Giants
280
NR
118
Astros
212
58
119
Mitch Haniger
Mariners
93
98
120
Rockies
NR
47
121
Tigers
60
57
122
Mets
122
127
123
Dairon Blanco
Royals
104
118
124
Rays
152
109
125
James Wood
Nationals
186
145
126
Blue Jays
123
125
127
Giants
153
130
128
Nationals
97
107
129
JJ Bleday
Athletics
125
160
130
Victor Scott II
Cardinals
62
110
131
Mariners
49 SS
33 SS
132
Giants
119
119
133
Padres
131
163
134
Cubs
192
113
135
White Sox
163
NR
136
Mark Canha
Tigers
111
120
137
Josh H. Smith
Rangers
242
166
138
Will Brennan
Guardians
148
136
139
Mariners
85
100
140
Luis Matos
Giants
121
151
141
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Cubs
149
116
142
Mariners
113
139
143
Orioles
116
144
144
Astros
154
157
145
Ji Hwan Bae
Pirates
132
NR
146
Mets
114
131
147
Rockies
193
111
148
Blake Perkins
Brewers
237
152
149
Jonny DeLuca
Rays
161
NR
150
Brewers
184
NR
151
Royals
95
138
152
Athletics
88
108
153
Phillies
103
123
154
Orioles
174
NR
155
Max Schuemann
Athletics
285
NR
156
Johnathan Rodriguez
Guardians
206
129
157
Rays
9 DH
9 DH
158
Giants
118
146
159
Chris Taylor
Dodgers
126
171
160
Dodgers
129
167
161
Braves
243
NR
162
Cardinals
138
147
163
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Twins
277
168
164
Pirates
127
142
165
Manuel Margot
Twins
110
148
166
Braves
107
161
167
Twins
73
141
168
Royals
58 2B
172
169
Dane Myers
Marlins
133
155
170
White Sox
179
NR
171
Phillies
NR
NR
172
Blue Jays
136
164
173
Daz Cameron
Athletics
273
NR
174
Duke Ellis
White Sox
NR
NR
175
Athletics
144
140
Dropping off: Ronald Acuña Jr. (first), Jung Hoo Lee (46th), Ezequiel Duran (134th), Cade Marlowe (149th), Estevan Florial (153rd), Addison Barger (156th), Austin Slater (158th), Mickey Moniak (158th)
I don’t love the way Michael Harris II is trending, and I would have dropped him some here if not for the Ronald Acuña Jr. injury moving him to the top of the Braves lineup against right-handers. That is big for his potential value, particularly once Austin Riley and Matt Olsen finally pick it up. It’s frustrating that Harris’s approach has actually worsened since he entered the league in 2022. He hasn’t added any power, either; even though he’s pulling the ball more than he used to, his isolated slugging percentage has dropped from .217 as a rookie to .184 last year to .117 so far this season. I’m hoping talent wins out in the end, but I was more optimistic a few months ago.
I was going to keep Wyatt Langford in this territory anyway (he’s 24th), but it is an easier call now with Evan Carter set to miss at least a month with a back injury. Langford’s power potential hasn’t gone anywhere, and his contact numbers are just fine, especially for a rookie who played in 42 minor league games before arriving in the majors. It’s only a matter of time, and I don’t think it’ll be much longer.
The White Sox made a surprise move in calling up 26-year-old Duke Ellis from Double-A, where he was hitting a modest .258/.341/.308. It would be an afterthought if not for the fact that Ellis is one of the best base-stealers in pro baseball, having gone 34-for-35 to begin this year. I don’t imagine that he’ll hit enough to justify anything close to regular playing time, even in the subpar White Sox outfield, but if the team insists of giving him a try, he’ll be a source of cheap steals.