June Outfielder Rankings

·8 min read

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Outfielder ROS Rankings

June

Outfielders

Team

2024

May

1

Kyle Tucker

Astros

6

5

2

Aaron Judge

Yankees

5

7

3

Juan Soto

Yankees

8

6

4

Mookie Betts

Dodgers

9

2

5

Julio Rodriguez

Mariners

3

3

6

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres

4

4

7

Yordan Alvarez

Astros

7

8

8

Adolis Garcia

Rangers

13

9

9

Michael Harris II

Braves

11

11

10

Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox

12

15

11

Christopher Morel

Cubs

14

13

12

Jarren Duran

Red Sox

18

14

13

Cody Bellinger

Cubs

19

21

14

Randy Arozarena

Rays

17

16

15

Corbin Carroll

Diamondbacks

2

10

16

Teoscar Hernandez

Dodgers

29

23

17

Kyle Schwarber

Phillies

23

24

18

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Marlins

16

18

19

Spencer Steer

Reds

27

12

20

Bryan Reynolds

Pirates

22

17

21

Christian Yelich

Brewers

35

27

22

Steven Kwan

Guardians

36

26

23

Seiya Suzuki

Cubs

20

30

24

Wyatt Langford

Rangers

24

22

25

Riley Greene

Tigers

31

20

26

Taylor Ward

Angels

46

33

27

Daulton Varsho

Blue Jays

37

35

28

Tyler O'Neill

Red Sox

26

19

29

Josh Lowe

Rays

30

31

30

George Springer

Blue Jays

25

25

31

Starling Marte

Mets

50

37

32

Lane Thomas

Nationals

32

45

33

Jo Adell

Angels

105

39

34

Ian Happ

Cubs

28

34

35

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Diamondbacks

38

28

36

Nolan Jones

Rockies

10

32

37

Brandon Nimmo

Mets

43

40

38

Nick Castellanos

Phillies

33

38

39

Anthony Santander

Orioles

42

41

40

Colton Cowser

Orioles

162

42

41

Mike Trout

Angels

15

55

42

TJ Friedl

Reds

58

44

43

Brenton Doyle

Rockies

64

53

44

Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees

61

54

45

Luis Rengifo

Angels

81

78

46

Alex Verdugo

Yankees

56

51

47

Byron Buxton

Twins

4 DH

71

48

Cedric Mullins

Orioles

44

29

49

Brandon Marsh

Phillies

59

43

50

Brendan Donovan

Cardinals

47

48

51

Jurickson Profar

Padres

241

128

52

Jorge Soler

Giants

54

61

53

Bryan De La Cruz

Marlins

80

67

54

Leody Taveras

Rangers

49

52

55

Ceddanne Rafaela

Red Sox

68

104

56

Max Kepler

Twins

71

84

57

Alec Burleson

Cardinals

141

133

58

Garrett Mitchell

Brewers

66

70

59

Davis Schneider

Blue Jays

38 2B

114

60

Brent Rooker

Athletics

120

135

61

Jacob Young

Nationals

134

105

62

Kris Bryant

Rockies

45

75

63

Ryan O'Hearn

Orioles

106

63

64

Lars Nootbaar

Cardinals

67

50

65

Trevor Larnach

Twins

188

62

66

Jackson Merrill

Padres

40 SS

79

67

Nick Senzel

Nationals

75

69

68

Jake Meyers

Astros

115

132

69

Jordan Walker

Cardinals

21

60

70

Wilyer Abreu

Red Sox

109

66

71

Willi Castro

Twins

102

117

72

Miguel Andujar

Athletics

156

154

73

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

57

64

74

Tyler Freeman

Guardians

30 3B

86

75

Matt Vierling

Tigers

117

121

76

Johan Rojas

Phillies

77

85

77

Jack Suwinski

Pirates

65

73

78

Evan Carter

Rangers

34

36

79

Jackson Chourio

Brewers

40

49

80

Dylan Moore

Mariners

137

122

81

Joc Pederson

Diamondbacks

78

80

82

Jose Siri

Rays

63

72

83

Adam Duvall

Braves

112

124

84

Masataka Yoshida

Red Sox

39

74

85

Alex Kirilloff

Twins

82

76

86

Chas McCormick

Astros

41

68

87

James Outman

Dodgers

51

56

88

Jarred Kelenic

Braves

69

83

89

Connor Joe

Pirates

181

150

90

Eddie Rosario

Nationals

89

126

91

Jesse Winker

Nationals

17 DH

99

92

Charlie Blackmon

Rockies

76

91

93

Jake Fraley

Reds

83

87

94

Jake McCarthy

Diamondbacks

94

106

95

Parker Meadows

Tigers

48

82

96

Jasson Dominguez

Yankees

91

95

97

Andy Pages

Dodgers

180

81

98

Alek Thomas

Diamondbacks

72

88

99

Amed Rosario

Rays

33 SS

65

100

Gavin Sheets

White Sox

187

112

101

Sean Bouchard

Rockies

79

92

102

Nelson Velazquez

Royals

84

101

103

Will Benson

Reds

70

90

104

MJ Melendez

Royals

90

89

105

Sal Frelick

Brewers

87

102

106

Jesus Sanchez

Marlins

92

103

107

Kyle Isbel

Royals

86

93

108

Andrew Benintendi

White Sox

52

77

109

Wenceel Perez

Tigers

82 2B

137

110

Jeff McNeil

Mets

74

97

111

Luke Raley

Mariners

108

143

112

Esteury Ruiz

Athletics

55

59

113

Tommy Pham

White Sox

98

96

114

Miguel Vargas

Dodgers

37 2B

51 2B

115

Edward Olivares

Pirates

100

94

116

Nick Gordon

Marlins

99

115

117

Heliot Ramos

Giants

280

NR

118

Joey Loperfido

Astros

212

58

119

Mitch Haniger

Mariners

93

98

120

Jordan Beck

Rockies

NR

47

121

Kerry Carpenter

Tigers

60

57

122

Harrison Bader

Mets

122

127

123

Dairon Blanco

Royals

104

118

124

Richie Palacios

Rays

152

109

125

James Wood

Nationals

186

145

126

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Blue Jays

123

125

127

Michael Conforto

Giants

153

130

128

Stone Garrett

Nationals

97

107

129

JJ Bleday

Athletics

125

160

130

Victor Scott II

Cardinals

62

110

131

Josh Rojas

Mariners

49 SS

33 SS

132

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Giants

119

119

133

David Peralta

Padres

131

163

134

Mike Tauchman

Cubs

192

113

135

Corey Julks

White Sox

163

NR

136

Mark Canha

Tigers

111

120

137

Josh H. Smith

Rangers

242

166

138

Will Brennan

Guardians

148

136

139

Victor Robles

Mariners

85

100

140

Luis Matos

Giants

121

151

141

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cubs

149

116

142

Dominic Canzone

Mariners

113

139

143

Austin Hays

Orioles

116

144

144

Mauricio Dubon

Astros

154

157

145

Ji Hwan Bae

Pirates

132

NR

146

Tyrone Taylor

Mets

114

131

147

Hunter Goodman

Rockies

193

111

148

Blake Perkins

Brewers

237

152

149

Jonny DeLuca

Rays

161

NR

150

Jake Bauers

Brewers

184

NR

151

Hunter Renfroe

Royals

95

138

152

Seth Brown

Athletics

88

108

153

Whit Merrifield

Phillies

103

123

154

Kyle Stowers

Orioles

174

NR

155

Max Schuemann

Athletics

285

NR

156

Johnathan Rodriguez

Guardians

206

129

157

Harold Ramirez

Rays

9 DH

9 DH

158

Mike Yastrzemski

Giants

118

146

159

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

126

171

160

Jason Heyward

Dodgers

129

167

161

Brian Anderson

Braves

243

NR

162

Dylan Carlson

Cardinals

138

147

163

Emmanuel Rodriguez

Twins

277

168

164

Michael A. Taylor

Pirates

127

142

165

Manuel Margot

Twins

110

148

166

Ramon Laureano

Braves

107

161

167

Matt Wallner

Twins

73

141

168

Adam Frazier

Royals

58 2B

172

169

Dane Myers

Marlins

133

155

170

Oscar Colas

White Sox

179

NR

171

David Dahl

Phillies

NR

NR

172

Kevin Kiermaier

Blue Jays

136

164

173

Daz Cameron

Athletics

273

NR

174

Duke Ellis

White Sox

NR

NR

175

Lawrence Butler

Athletics

144

140

Dropping off: Ronald Acuña Jr. (first), Jung Hoo Lee (46th), Ezequiel Duran (134th), Cade Marlowe (149th), Estevan Florial (153rd), Addison Barger (156th), Austin Slater (158th), Mickey Moniak (158th)

  • I don’t love the way Michael Harris II is trending, and I would have dropped him some here if not for the Ronald Acuña Jr. injury moving him to the top of the Braves lineup against right-handers. That is big for his potential value, particularly once Austin Riley and Matt Olsen finally pick it up. It’s frustrating that Harris’s approach has actually worsened since he entered the league in 2022. He hasn’t added any power, either; even though he’s pulling the ball more than he used to, his isolated slugging percentage has dropped from .217 as a rookie to .184 last year to .117 so far this season. I’m hoping talent wins out in the end, but I was more optimistic a few months ago.

  • I was going to keep Wyatt Langford in this territory anyway (he’s 24th), but it is an easier call now with Evan Carter set to miss at least a month with a back injury. Langford’s power potential hasn’t gone anywhere, and his contact numbers are just fine, especially for a rookie who played in 42 minor league games before arriving in the majors. It’s only a matter of time, and I don’t think it’ll be much longer.

  • The White Sox made a surprise move in calling up 26-year-old Duke Ellis from Double-A, where he was hitting a modest .258/.341/.308. It would be an afterthought if not for the fact that Ellis is one of the best base-stealers in pro baseball, having gone 34-for-35 to begin this year. I don’t imagine that he’ll hit enough to justify anything close to regular playing time, even in the subpar White Sox outfield, but if the team insists of giving him a try, he’ll be a source of cheap steals.