June will be an important month for 2025 USC football recruiting

The USC Trojans didn’t get the 2024 transfer portal prospects they wanted and needed. They are short of where they need to be in terms of 2024 depth. However, their new defensive coaching staff has a better chance of connecting with future prospects who can see that USC is serious about defense, serious about toughness, serious about player development. It’s an easier sell with high school recruits than with college veterans who watched the Trojans stumble in 2023 under a previous staff. The month of June will be really important for USC and Lincoln Riley as they try to build something better than what we saw in 2023.

June weekends, beginning with this immediate one but then continuing throughout the rest of the month, will feature a lot of visits by high-profile USC recruiting targets. It will be fascinating to see how well USC does, how well USC can compete with Ohio State and other Big Ten powers, and how well the Trojans fare compared to Oregon and some other schools which have been a thorn in Lincoln Riley’s side.

#USC is set to host multiple top targets this weekend. The Trojans look to build on one of the top classes nationally. VIP: https://t.co/nHXQQ852Js@247Sports / @ThePeristyle pic.twitter.com/grrt10NKJn — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) May 30, 2024

