June heats up with links action

May 30—As intercollegiate and prep sports end for this academic year, it's time to turn attention to the other upcoming golf action slated to take place in June on local courses.

This is in not an exhaustive list of tournaments or events, but a precede of some of the bigger events scheduled to take place at Schifferdecker, Twin Hills and Briarbrook in June.

Schifferdecker has a variety of events kicking off in June, including Saturday's Park Day fundraiser, a four-person scramble that is open to the public.

On June 15, the Mic'd-up tournament takes place and on June 19, the Senior Shamble takes center stage.

Schifferdecker closes out June with the Senior Ozark Amateur June 29-30.

Twin Hills opens its June schedule on Monday with two four-person scrambles to benefit the Children's Miracle Network, with the first beginning at 8 a.m and the second at 1 p.m.

Veteran golfers take center stage June 8 with the Twin Hills Veteran's Tournament and The Joan Thomas two-woman scramble June 11.

On June 22-23, the course will host the Twin Hills Members/Guests Men's Tournament.

Briarbrook in Carl Junction will host the Briarbrook Invitational June 7-9 and the Tri-State Area Contractors four-person scramble June 14.

The Briarbrook Senior Cup takes place June 18-20 and the Schaeffler Group Tournament will be June 23. The course wraps up June with the Webb City Booster Club's tournament tentatively set for June 29.

Watch The Joplin Globe for more details about action coming to local courses in July.