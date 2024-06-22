June a fruitful recruiting month for Illinois

Jun. 22—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois turned its first big recruiting weekend in June into a trio of commitments from in-state, three-star recruit Cameron Brooks and a pair of three-star prospects out of Indianapolis in wide receiver Davion Chandler and defensive lineman Isaiah White.

The dozen prospects Illinois hosted that first weekend in June included most of the program's committed players, including quarterback Carson Boyd. That weekend also helped further the recruiting efforts for higher profile recruits like Robinson (Fla.) four-star edge rusher LaJesse Harrold and East St. Louis four-star athlete Charles Bass.

Illinois is hosting another group of Class of 2025 recruits this weekend. A half-dozen prospects either from Florida or Michigan, with the former a fertile recruiting ground already and the latter an area the Illini are trying to hit harder with co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Terrance Jamison and new cornerbacks coach Corey Parker leading the way.

"We'll have a pretty significant group in," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "We're getting pretty full. We knew this was going to be a small class of the 2025 group. Where we're at we've been very selective on who we're bringing in. We've canceled quite a few kids that we just don't have an opportunity to bring on any more."

June has emerged as the most productive month on the recruiting calendar for Illinois when it comes to landing commitments. It's a month Bielema targeted for that purpose given the rules and timing of spring visits. Those begin April 15 at the end of spring practices, and May doesn't work in Champaign because the current team is mostly not on campus.

"June kind of embodies everything," Bielema said. "They get to see our players work out. One of the highlights of the weekend for me as a coach is they get to watch our kids work on the grass with our staff."

Illinois also sets up student-athlete panels during official visit weekends where current players field questions from prospective recruits and their parents. The Illini coaches aren't in the room during this time. The panels this weekend will likely be heavy on the team's Florida natives with two-thirds of the visitors also from the Sunshine State.

"Some kids want positional players," Bielema said. "Some kids like people they may be familiar with either personally or somebody from their neck of the woods. ... It's literally our best recruiting month because our players are our best recruiters. No matter what we say as coaches, no matter what all our staff thinks, the 48 hours when they're here on campus and the time they spend with our student-athletes and our support staff ends up being the biggest deal."