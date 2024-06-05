June First Baseman and DH Rankings
Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other June rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings
June
First basemen
Team
2024
May
1 DH
Dodgers
1 DH
1 DH
1
Dodgers
1
1
2
Phillies
4
3
3
2
2
4
Blue Jays
3
4
5
Guardians
7
6
2 DH
Braves
3 DH
2 DH
6
Mets
5
5
7
Diamondbacks
13
9
8
Cubs
6
8
9
Reds
11
7
10
Phillies
17
10
11
Royals
12
11
12
18
14
13
Cardinals
9
13
14
Brewers
21
16
15
Royals
25
18
16
Orioles
20
15
17
Padres
10 2B
25
18
Yandy Diaz
Rays
16
21
19
Reds
15
19
3 DH
Mets
5 DH
4 DH
20
Padres
33
22
21
Rangers
24
23
22
Blue Jays
22
20
23
Reds
10
12
4 DH
2 DH
3 DH
24
Marlins
15 3B
24
25
Rockies
45 OF
75 OF
26
Ryan O'Hearn
Orioles
35
27
27
Cubs
23 3B
28
28
Yankees
23
26
29
8
35
30
Marlins
26
29
31
David Fry
Guardians
28 C
54
32
White Sox
19
31
33
Twins
30
30
34
Pirates
55
52
35
Yankees
31
37
36
Mariners
29
32
37
White Sox
57
41
5 DH
Pirates
8 DH
6 DH
38
Tigers
14
17
39
Mariners
37
49
40
Angels
32
44
41
Kyle Manzardo
Guardians
38
36
42
Astros
27
45
43
Angels
28
33
44
LaMonte Wade Jr.
Giants
39
42
45
Padres
49
56
46
Tigers
111 OF
43
6 DH
Orioles
7 DH
5 DH
47
Nationals
6 DH
38
48
Red Sox
42
39
49
Rockies
36
46
50
Angels
58
40
51
Cubs
40 3B
47 3B
52
Twins
41
50
53
Brewers
56
NR
54
Athletics
12 DH
NR
7 DH
Rays
10 DH
7 DH
55
Red Sox
61
58
56
Astros
82
53
57
Pirates
34
48
58
Rangers
35 3B
47
59
Athletics
39 3B
51
60
Nationals
43
55
Dropping off: Matt Mervis (34th), Tyler Nevin (57th), Wilmer Flores (59th), Ryan Noda (60th)
I was a bit torn on what to do with Michael Busch. His batted-ball numbers are trending back up of late, but the Cubs just benched him against consecutive righties on Friday and Saturday, as well as versus a lefty on Sunday. With Pete Crow-Armstrong back in the majors, the Cubs can justify sitting Busch for defensive reasons. Still, I hope they don’t give up on him. His exit velocity numbers aren’t very good, but he’s also not striking out much, and the steals - he’s currently 7-for-7 on the basepaths - give him quite a leg up on other first basemen.
Spencer Torkelson’s exceptional final two months last season bought him an extra month in the majors this year, but this week’s demotion to Triple-A was overdue. He’s now had essentially two full seasons in the majors in which he’s hit .218/.296/.386 in 1,318 plate appearances. He’s also been one of the game’s weakest first basemen defensively. To be fair, Torkelson would almost certainly have a few more homers and better overall numbers if he played half of his games in a different ballpark. Still, he’d remain a below average regular anywhere. As much as the Tigers want to see him succeed, I imagine it’ll take more than two or three weeks in the minors to earn him another chance.