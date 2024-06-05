Advertisement

June First Baseman and DH Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings

June

First basemen

Team

2024

May

1 DH

Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers

1 DH

1 DH

1

Freddie Freeman

Dodgers

1

1

2

Bryce Harper

Phillies

4

3

3

Matt Olson

Braves

2

2

4

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays

3

4

5

Josh Naylor

Guardians

7

6

2 DH

Marcell Ozuna

Braves

3 DH

2 DH

6

Pete Alonso

Mets

5

5

7

Christian Walker

Diamondbacks

13

9

8

Cody Bellinger

Cubs

6

8

9

Spencer Steer

Reds

11

7

10

Alec Bohm

Phillies

17

10

11

Vinnie Pasquantino

Royals

12

11

12

Isaac Paredes

Rays

18

14

13

Paul Goldschmidt

Cardinals

9

13

14

Rhys Hoskins

Brewers

21

16

15

Salvador Perez

Royals

25

18

16

Ryan Mountcastle

Orioles

20

15

17

Luis Arraez

Padres

10 2B

25

18

Yandy Diaz

Rays

16

21

19

Jeimer Candelario

Reds

15

19

3 DH

J.D. Martinez

Mets

5 DH

4 DH

20

Jake Cronenworth

Padres

33

22

21

Nathaniel Lowe

Rangers

24

23

22

Justin Turner

Blue Jays

22

20

23

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Reds

10

12

4 DH

Eloy Jimenez

White Sox

2 DH

3 DH

24

Jake Burger

Marlins

15 3B

24

25

Kris Bryant

Rockies

45 OF

75 OF

26

Ryan O'Hearn

Orioles

35

27

27

Michael Busch

Cubs

23 3B

28

28

Anthony Rizzo

Yankees

23

26

29

Triston Casas

Red Sox

8

35

30

Josh Bell

Marlins

26

29

31

David Fry

Guardians

28 C

54

32

Andrew Vaughn

White Sox

19

31

33

Alex Kirilloff

Twins

30

30

34

Connor Joe

Pirates

55

52

35

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

31

37

36

Ty France

Mariners

29

32

37

Gavin Sheets

White Sox

57

41

5 DH

Andrew McCutchen

Pirates

8 DH

6 DH

38

Spencer Torkelson

Tigers

14

17

39

Luke Raley

Mariners

37

49

40

Nolan Schanuel

Angels

32

44

41

Kyle Manzardo

Guardians

38

36

42

Jose Abreu

Astros

27

45

43

Brandon Drury

Angels

28

33

44

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Giants

39

42

45

Donovan Solano

Padres

49

56

46

Mark Canha

Tigers

111 OF

43

6 DH

Heston Kjerstad

Orioles

7 DH

5 DH

47

Joey Meneses

Nationals

6 DH

38

48

Garrett Cooper

Red Sox

42

39

49

Elehuris Montero

Rockies

36

46

50

Miguel Sano

Angels

58

40

51

Patrick Wisdom

Cubs

40 3B

47 3B

52

Carlos Santana

Twins

41

50

53

Jake Bauers

Brewers

56

NR

54

Tyler Soderstrom

Athletics

12 DH

NR

7 DH

Jonathan Aranda

Rays

10 DH

7 DH

55

Dominic Smith

Red Sox

61

58

56

Jon Singleton

Astros

82

53

57

Rowdy Tellez

Pirates

34

48

58

Ezequiel Duran

Rangers

35 3B

47

59

J.D. Davis

Athletics

39 3B

51

60

Joey Gallo

Nationals

43

55

Dropping off: Matt Mervis (34th), Tyler Nevin (57th), Wilmer Flores (59th), Ryan Noda (60th)

  • I was a bit torn on what to do with Michael Busch. His batted-ball numbers are trending back up of late, but the Cubs just benched him against consecutive righties on Friday and Saturday, as well as versus a lefty on Sunday. With Pete Crow-Armstrong back in the majors, the Cubs can justify sitting Busch for defensive reasons. Still, I hope they don’t give up on him. His exit velocity numbers aren’t very good, but he’s also not striking out much, and the steals - he’s currently 7-for-7 on the basepaths - give him quite a leg up on other first basemen.

  • Spencer Torkelson’s exceptional final two months last season bought him an extra month in the majors this year, but this week’s demotion to Triple-A was overdue. He’s now had essentially two full seasons in the majors in which he’s hit .218/.296/.386 in 1,318 plate appearances. He’s also been one of the game’s weakest first basemen defensively. To be fair, Torkelson would almost certainly have a few more homers and better overall numbers if he played half of his games in a different ballpark. Still, he’d remain a below average regular anywhere. As much as the Tigers want to see him succeed, I imagine it’ll take more than two or three weeks in the minors to earn him another chance.