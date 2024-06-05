Advertisement

June Catcher Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Click to see other June rankings:

Catcher ROS Rankings

June

Catchers

Team

2024

May

1

Adley Rutschman

Orioles

1

1

2

William Contreras

Brewers

2

2

3

Will Smith

Dodgers

3

3

4

Salvador Perez

Royals

5

4

5

J.T. Realmuto

Phillies

4

5

6

David Fry

Guardians

28

26

7

Logan O'Hoppe

Angels

7

8

8

Ryan Jeffers

Twins

23

13

9

Yainer Diaz

Astros

6

7

10

Gabriel Moreno

Diamondbacks

8

9

11

Cal Raleigh

Mariners

12

11

12

Willson Contreras

Cardinals

9

6

13

Mitch Garver

Mariners

10

10

14

Shea Langeliers

Athletics

20

19

15

Tyler Stephenson

Reds

17

12

16

Ivan Herrera

Cardinals

31

17

17

Keibert Ruiz

Nationals

11

14

18

Jonah Heim

Rangers

13

16

19

Danny Jansen

Blue Jays

22

25

20

Patrick Bailey

Giants

32

23

21

Sean Murphy

Braves

16

18

22

Connor Wong

Red Sox

26

22

23

Luis Campusano

Padres

19

21

24

Francisco Alvarez

Mets

14

27

25

Bo Naylor

Guardians

15

20

26

Elias Diaz

Rockies

29

29

27

Austin Wells

Yankees

27

15

28

Henry Davis

Pirates

96 OF

36

29

Gary Sanchez

Brewers

24

28

30

Alejandro Kirk

Blue Jays

18

24

31

Travis d'Arnaud

Braves

34

30

32

Miguel Amaya

Cubs

35

31

33

Joey Bart

Pirates

52

32

34

Victor Caratini

Astros

37

41

35

Jake Rogers

Tigers

21

34

36

Korey Lee

White Sox

53

42

37

Jose Trevino

Yankees

46

48

38

Jacob Stallings

Rockies

54

39

39

Freddy Fermin

Royals

30

38

40

Ben Rortvedt

Rays

55

33

41

Carson Kelly

Tigers

75

37

42

Nick Fortes

Marlins

33

40

43

Matt Thaiss

Angels

42

43

44

Christian Bethancourt

Marlins

41

49

45

Yasmani Grandal

Pirates

58

NR

46

Sam Huff

Rangers

38

47

47

Yan Gomes

Cubs

39

50

48

Rene Pinto

Rays

25

35

49

Andrew Knizner

Rangers

43

45

50

Riley Adams

Nationals

44

46

Dropping off: Tom Murphy (44th)

  • Adley Rutschman has some wild splits this year:

vs. RHP - .235/.283/.353

vs. LHP - .434/.456/.697

as C - .260/.303/.373

as DH - .372/.402/641

There is a lot of overlap, since the Orioles prefer getting James McCann his catcher starts versus lefties. I don’t think it means a whole lot, but it’s kind of fun that the AL’s actual best catcher thus far, considering that so much of Rutschman and Salvador Perez’s production has come elsewhere, has been Ryan Jeffers.

  • David Fry is certainly overachieving, but at the same time, the progress he’s made is incredibly obvious. His strikeout-to-walk ratios were typically above 2:1 in the minors, and he came in at nearly 4:1 in his 113 major league plate appearances last season, but he’s barely over 1:1 at 26/24 through 140 plate appearances this season. While he’s not this good, he looks like a perfectly legitimate regular for the Guardians, and that he doesn’t actually have to catch much only adds to his value.

  • I’d place Iván Herrera 10th for the short term, but he figures to lose value after Willson Contreras returns from a broken forearm, something that could happen at the beginning of the second half.