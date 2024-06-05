June Catcher Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Catcher ROS Rankings

Dropping off: Tom Murphy (44th)

Adley Rutschman has some wild splits this year:

vs. RHP - .235/.283/.353

vs. LHP - .434/.456/.697

as C - .260/.303/.373

as DH - .372/.402/641

There is a lot of overlap, since the Orioles prefer getting James McCann his catcher starts versus lefties. I don’t think it means a whole lot, but it’s kind of fun that the AL’s actual best catcher thus far, considering that so much of Rutschman and Salvador Perez’s production has come elsewhere, has been Ryan Jeffers.

David Fry is certainly overachieving, but at the same time, the progress he’s made is incredibly obvious. His strikeout-to-walk ratios were typically above 2:1 in the minors, and he came in at nearly 4:1 in his 113 major league plate appearances last season, but he’s barely over 1:1 at 26/24 through 140 plate appearances this season. While he’s not this good, he looks like a perfectly legitimate regular for the Guardians, and that he doesn’t actually have to catch much only adds to his value.