June Catcher Rankings
Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other June rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Catcher ROS Rankings
June
Catchers
Team
2024
May
1
1
1
2
Brewers
2
2
3
Dodgers
3
3
4
Royals
5
4
5
Phillies
4
5
6
Guardians
28
26
7
Logan O'Hoppe
Angels
7
8
8
Twins
23
13
9
Yainer Diaz
Astros
6
7
10
Diamondbacks
8
9
11
Mariners
12
11
12
Cardinals
9
6
13
Mariners
10
10
14
Athletics
20
19
15
Reds
17
12
16
Ivan Herrera
Cardinals
31
17
17
Nationals
11
14
18
Rangers
13
16
19
Blue Jays
22
25
20
Giants
32
23
21
Braves
16
18
22
26
22
23
Padres
19
21
24
Francisco Alvarez
Mets
14
27
25
Guardians
15
20
26
Rockies
29
29
27
Yankees
27
15
28
Pirates
96 OF
36
29
Brewers
24
28
30
Blue Jays
18
24
31
Travis d'Arnaud
Braves
34
30
32
Cubs
35
31
33
Pirates
52
32
34
Astros
37
41
35
Tigers
21
34
36
53
42
37
Yankees
46
48
38
Rockies
54
39
39
Freddy Fermin
Royals
30
38
40
55
33
41
Tigers
75
37
42
Marlins
33
40
43
Angels
42
43
44
Marlins
41
49
45
Pirates
58
NR
46
Sam Huff
Rangers
38
47
47
Cubs
39
50
48
Rene Pinto
Rays
25
35
49
Rangers
43
45
50
Nationals
44
46
Dropping off: Tom Murphy (44th)
Adley Rutschman has some wild splits this year:
vs. RHP - .235/.283/.353
vs. LHP - .434/.456/.697
as C - .260/.303/.373
as DH - .372/.402/641
There is a lot of overlap, since the Orioles prefer getting James McCann his catcher starts versus lefties. I don’t think it means a whole lot, but it’s kind of fun that the AL’s actual best catcher thus far, considering that so much of Rutschman and Salvador Perez’s production has come elsewhere, has been Ryan Jeffers.
David Fry is certainly overachieving, but at the same time, the progress he’s made is incredibly obvious. His strikeout-to-walk ratios were typically above 2:1 in the minors, and he came in at nearly 4:1 in his 113 major league plate appearances last season, but he’s barely over 1:1 at 26/24 through 140 plate appearances this season. While he’s not this good, he looks like a perfectly legitimate regular for the Guardians, and that he doesn’t actually have to catch much only adds to his value.
I’d place Iván Herrera 10th for the short term, but he figures to lose value after Willson Contreras returns from a broken forearm, something that could happen at the beginning of the second half.