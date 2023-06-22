June 23-25 recruiting weekend, expected official visitors coming to Michigan football

June is winding down and Michigan football has had quite the list of recruits visiting campus this month. The Wolverines have even scored some commitments coming out of those official visits from the 2024 prospects.

Heading into the June 23 recruiting weekend, the Wolverines are set to host some more top targets.

Although targets like running back Taylor Tatum and Edge defender Darien Mayo will not be on campus. Michigan got commitments from three-star running back Micah Kaapana and three-star Edge Devon Baxter this past weekend and now the Taylor and Mayo are trending elsewhere.

But it’s still an important recruiting weekend for Michigan and we are going to show you who is supposed to be visiting for their official visits for the June 23 weekend.

Gatlin Bair

Composite ranking: four-star, 44th-ranked prospect, and 10th-best wide receiver in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver has a final five of Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Boise State, and TCU.

There are zero Crystal Ball predictions in for Bair. However, looking at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Cornhuskers have a lead for Bair. Nebraska has an 82.1% chance to get him.

Here is On3’s assessment of Bair:

One of the top overall athletes in the 2024 cycle who is the nation’s fastest football prospect on the track. Has unverified size, listed at around 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. Looks like the nation’s fastest football prospect during his junior track season. Consistently ran scintillating times. Won the state title in the 100 and 200 meters with remarkable 10.15 second and 20.56 second marks. Transfers that top end speed to the grid iron. Shows the ability to blow by corners as a deep threat on vertical routes. Also flashes speed after the catch with the ball in his hands. Eliminates angles and beats defenders to the edge. Also a dangerous return man. Works on the outside and over the middle of the field. Can track the ball over his shoulder. Finished his junior season with 73 catches for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns. Shows the considerable twitch and bounce on the basketball court where his above-the-rim athleticism shows on alley oops and dunks in transition.Can improve his fluidity and polish as a route-runner as well as his comfort as a pass catcher. Averaged 14.7 yards per catch, which is on the low end among blue-chip receivers and top draft picks, especially considering his weaker than average competition. Reportedly plans to take an LDS mission following high school, postponing his college enrollment for two years.

🚨 New Record 🚨 2024 All-American Gatlin Bair (@BairGatlin) is the new 100m record holder in the state of Idaho. #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pWMm77iAhs — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) May 20, 2023

Jerod Smith

Composite ranking: four-star, 230th-ranked recruit, and the No. 29 defensive lineman in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound defensive lineman out of Cheshire (Connecticut) Cheshire Academy is a Michigan commit. Smith held offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and many others.

Here is 247Sports’ scouting report on Smith:

Has verified size and a thick frame with ability to play at 290 pounds. Agile with an impressive sub 4.5 shuttle and sub 5.0 in 40 during camp in May. Played with low pad level and low center of gravity during in-person evals and on tape. Productive player with 12 sacks and 29 tackles for loss as sophomore. Played everywhere from nose to five-technique in 3-4 defense. Uncoils and fires off quickly at snap. Covers ground quickly in first two steps and gets up field in hurry. Shows strength and power throughout frame. Anchors well at point of attack. Can stack and shed and also fight through double teams. Active hands makes it tough for blockers to stay engaged. Very good body control. Re-directs well along line of scrimmage. Instinctual and reacts quickly. Plays with energy and effort. Can chase plays down. Has to continue to add size, mass and strength to play interior defensive line in college. Has to continue to develop technique and not rely so heavily on athleticism and strength. Has to make sure he remains assignment-oriented. Earlier contributor at a top 20 program. Early to mid round NFL draft potential.

Jameer Grimsley

Composite ranking: four-star, 231st-ranked recruit, and the 18th-best cornerback in 2024.

The 6-foot-2 cornerback out of Tampa (Florida) Tampa Catholic has zero Crystal Ball predictions on where he may go to college. Looking at the Recruiting Prediction Machine, Florida State has just a small lead with an 18.6% chance to land Grimsley.

Grimsley has a final eight that consists of North Carolina, Penn State, Florida State, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, and South Carolina

Here is On3’s scouting report on him:

Physically-gifted defensive back with one of the best combinations of length, athleticism and ball skills among 2024 cornerback prospects. A taller corner, measuring in at around 6-foot-1.5, 185 pounds prior to his senior season. Has elite length with arms that have measured well over 33 inches, to go with 10-inch hands. Turns in strong marks as a sprinter in track and field, running 10.94 seconds in the 100 meter and 21.89 second in the 200 meters as a junior. Plays on both sides of the ball as a receiver and cornerback/safety. Shows an easy, long stride in the open field. Ball skills register on the high end among cornerback prospects given his experience on offense. Has the ability to win contested catches as a receiver. Tracks and locates the football. Not afraid to lower his shoulder and strike pass catchers. Finished his junior season with 25 catches for 356 yards and three touchdowns. Transferred from Bloomingdale High School to Tampa Catholic prior to his senior season. More of a size and skill set projection and will need to ratchet up his production as a senior. Older for the cycle, turning 19-years old in the middle of his senior season. Will be a 20 year-old college freshman.

Terhyon Nichols

Composite ranking: four-star, 284th-ranked recruit, and the No. 23 cornerback in the 2024 cycle.

The 5-foot-10 cornerback is another Ohio product Michigan is trying to land. Nichols is out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow. He has a final six of Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

There aren’t any Crystal Balls forecasting where he may go. Kentucky has a 27.6% chance to land Nichols according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine with the Wolverines in second.

Absolutely blessed to be in this position !!

Thank you to all the coaches that took time to recruit and build relationships with me . 🤝🏾

Then there were 6 💼@CoachKRJones @CoachBerry3211 @CincyNicole pic.twitter.com/9K9AsCqxy3 — 𝖳𝖾𝗋𝗁𝗒𝗈𝗇 𝖭𝗂𝖼𝗁𝗈𝗅𝗌 (@NicholsT24) May 24, 2023

Cole Sullivan

Composite ranking: three-star, 551st-ranked recruit, and the 54th-ranked linebacker in 2024.

Sullivan, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound, linebacker out of Pittsburgh (Pennslyvania) Central Catholic is a Michigan commit.

He chose Michigan over Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and others.

Composite ranking: three-star and the 558th-ranked recruit in 2024.

Jaden Smith is listed as an athlete on some sites, but is projected to play linebacker at Michigan. Smith is a commit and stands at 6-foot-2 and 195-pounds. He is from Charlotte (North Carolina) West Charlotte.

He picked Michigan over Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Miami, USC, and others.

