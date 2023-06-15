June 16 recruiting weekend for Michigan football, top players on campus

Michigan is coming off of a big recruiting weekend a week ago after it had two five-stars on campus: Ryan Wingo and Justin Scott. The Wolverines also had some priority targets on campus like four-star cornerback Bryce West — who narrowed his final two down to Michigan and Ohio State.

The June 16 official visit weekend is now upon us, and while the Wolverines do not have any five-star talent coming to Ann Arbor, there are still some big names and targets that will be on campus.

According to the 247Sports official visit list, Michigan will have 10 players taking official visits from the 2024 class.

Here are the players that will be on campus this weekend.

Aaron Scott

Composite ranking: four-star. 54th-ranked recruit in the 2024 cycle, No. 5 cornerback, and No. 2 player in Ohio.

The 6-foot cornerback hails from Springfield (Ohio) and has a final five schools of Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, and Penn State.

Scott currently has three Crystal Ball predictions for Ohio State on 247Sports. The Buckeyes also have a huge lead according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 95.9% chance to land him.

Scott and fellow Ohio corner Bryce West have long been thought of as a package deal. West appeared to have enjoyed his Michigan visit last weekend, so if Scott has a good time, the Wolverines could be in striking distance.

Michael Uini

Composite ranking: four-star, 126th-ranked player, and No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle plays at Copperas Cove (Texas) and while he holds some pretty large offers, it doesn’t appear any team in particular leads for him. There are zero Crystal Ball predictions in and looking at the Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas has the best chance at landing him with a 22.4%. Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan round out his top six.

michigan family we there this weekend!! pic.twitter.com/3wUmwtAnQn — MichaelUini ✞ (@mikeuini1) June 13, 2023

Andrew Sprague

Composite ranking: four-star, 156th-ranked prospect and No. 10 ranked offensive tackle in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot-8, 290-pound tackle is a Michigan commit. He hails from Kansas City (Missouri) Rockhurst. He chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame and Nebraska.

Sprague also held big offers from LSU, Oregon, USC, Penn State, Oklahoma, and others.

Blake Frazier

Composite ranking: four-star, 179th-ranked recruit, and No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2024 cycle.

The Austin (Texas) Vandegrift prospect is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle that is a Michigan commit. He chose the Wolverines over Texas, LSU, Clemson, and Florida.

Frazier’s father, Steve Frazier, played for Michigan from 1995-1999.

Jeremiah Beasley

Composite ranking: four-star, 319th-ranked prospect, and the 28th-ranked linebacker in the 2024 cycle.

Jeremiah Beasley, a 6-foot-1 linebacker, plays at Belleville (Michigan). Beasley has a top five of Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

It appears it’s a two-team race for Beasley between rivals Michigan and MSU. There are five Crystal Ball predictions for the Wolverines and three Crystal Ball predictions for the Spartans. But the maize and blue have a significant lead according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 95.8% chance to land him.

Beasley plans on making his college commitment on June 29.

Luke Hamilton

Composite ranking: four-star, 354th-ranked recruit, and the 21st-ranked interior offensive lineman.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman from Avon (Ohio) is another Michigan commit. He pledged a commitment to the Wolverines after the maize and blue defeated Ohio State last season.

Hamilton held offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, and others.

Devon Baxter

Composite ranking: four-star, 389th-ranked recruit, and the 27th-best edge defender in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot-6 edge defender hails from Brandywine (Maryland) Gwynn Park. It appears Michigan holds a big lead for Baxter according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Wolverines have a 94.3% chance to land him. There are zero Crystal Ball predictions for Baxter.

Baxter holds offers from Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Minnesota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and others.

Ted Hammond

Composite ranking: four-star, 389th-ranked recruit, and the 39th-best defensive line prospect in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pound defensive lineman is another Ohio kid that committed to Michigan. He plays at Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier.

Hammond held offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Washington, and others.

Ben Roebuck

Composite ranking: three-star, 469th-ranked recruit, and the 33rd-best offensive tackle in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle hails from Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward and is another Michigan commit. He committed to the Wolverines back on June 19.

Roebuck held offers from Duke, Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and others.

Junior Season Highlights

– 6’7 315lb

– 15-1

– Ohio Division 1 State Champions

– 2 year starter

– 105 pancakes 🥞🥞

– 91% average grade

– 4.3 GPAhttps://t.co/CEl5K2EuN2 — Ben Roebuck (@Benroebuck75) December 5, 2022

Jake Guarnera

Composite ranking: three-star, 477th-ranked recruit, and the 28th-best interior offensive lineman in the 2024 cycle.

Guarnera, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman, is projected to play center in college. He is another Wolverines’ commit and hails from Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida). Guarnera committed to the maize and blue back on April 28.

He held offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan State, North Carolina, Rutgers, and others.

