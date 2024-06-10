Junction FC opens up home play in Urbana

URBANA (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana’s first-ever women’s pre-professional soccer team opened home play over the weekend for their growing fan base.

Junction FC is a Women’s Premiere Soccer League (WPSL) member and is coached by Champaign Central and Illinois State graduate Kip McDaniel.

“You drive around town and you see kids of all ages that are playing on all sorts of fields playing indoor, outdoor and it seems like this could support it,” said longtime Champaign-Urbana resident and Junction FC Director of Operations Mark Sikora. “I think you’re seeing more especially at the high school ages of girls specifically who go on to play in college or are thinking about stuff like that and this is that next level after that so we felt like we could put all those things together and this could work.”

The next home game at Urbana High School is on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. against Lou Fusz Athletic out of St. Louis.

