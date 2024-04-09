Jumpers sweep Rockets

Apr. 9—The Somerset Briar Jumpers hosted the Rockcastle County Rockets for a district doubleheader on Monday evening coming off a 1-1 stay at Central Hardin on Saturday. The bats remained hot for the Jumpers as well, as they easily swept past Rockcastle to start out 2-0 in district action.

It was a rout in a hurry in game one, as Somerset scored five runs in the first two innings en route to a 11-2 victory over the Rockets. Isaiah Lewis led the way with three RBI's on two hits and a double. Caynon Sizemore batted in two RBI's, with Cayden Cimala, Griffin Loy, Kole Grundy and Connor Vanderploeg batting in one RBI apiece. Carson Ryan also earned a double, with Blake Abbott also getting a hit. Cimala, Connor Roberts and Sizemore all earned stolen bases. Loy earned the win on the mound, going three innings while allowing two runs on one hit with seven walks and five strikeouts. Grundy earned the save, pitching the final four innings and allowing no runs on just one hit with one walk and six strikeouts.

After a slow start to game two, Somerset scored 14 runs in the third inning and to down Rockcastle County 18-0 in just three innings of action. Abbott and Grundy each had three RBI's in the win, with Lewis adding two. Colyer White, Cimala, Loy, Sizemore, Luke Poynter, Connor Roberts and Raygan New each had one RBI in the win. Cimala pitched extremely well on the mound, allowing just one hit in the three innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Somerset is now 11-4 and will travel to Henry Clay on Friday to take on the Blue Devils at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.