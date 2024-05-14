Jumpers storm past Southwestern

May 13—For the second time in the past few weeks, the Somerset Briar Jumpers took on Southwestern on the baseball diamond. Despite scoring three runs in their last meeting, the Warriors struggled on the offensive end of things in this one. Somerset, on the other hand, did not, as they scored 10 runs and ended up defeating Southwestern 10-0 in six innings of action.

It was a quick top of the first for the Warriors, as Griffin Loy struck out two of the three batters he faced. Cayden Cimala was able to get on board with a single with one away in the bottom of the frame. Wyatt Morgan got his first strikeout to put Somerset one out away from getting out of the inning before a walk was issued on Kole Grundy. Cimala was able to steal third base before also stealing home to score the first run before Grundy was thrown out at first, giving Somerset an early 1-0 edge.

Loy was dominant on the mound in the top of the second, striking out all three batters on just 11 pitches. Caynon Sizemore and Connor Roberts both singled to begin the bottom of the inning, with Carson Ryan being hit by a pitch to load up the bases with no outs. Isaiah Lewis was able to hit an RBI single to left field to give the Jumpers their second run of the ball game. A sacrifice fly from Raygan New scored the third run but gave the Warriors a bit of breathing room. Blake Abbott was hit by a pitch to load the bases back up before a sacrifice fly from Cimala. Morgan was able to strike out the next batter to get the Warriors out of the frame but Somerset now led 4-0.

More dominant pitching from Loy in the top of the third, as he struck out another three straight batters on 15 pitches. Jonas Gallagher came in to pitch for Southwestern in the bottom of the third and although he walked Kole Grundy to lead off the half-inning, he retired three batters in a row after, including his first strikeout of the contest.

Jackson Couch singled on a ground ball hit to the shortstop to give the Warriors their first hit and base runner of the ball game. Gallagher laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Couch into scoring position. A ground out and yet another strikeout from Loy brought the top of the fourth to a close however. Isaiah Lewis, in the bottom of the inning, hit the ball to center field for a double with no outs. A New single to right field scored the fifth run of the game for the Jumpers. He was able to advance all the way to third before the side was retired.

Loy began the top of the fifth with two straight strikeouts before a single from Jayce Gager. Gager was able to steal second successfully to get into scoring position, but a ground out to the second baseman retired the side. Grundy hit a pop fly to left field that landed for a double, before a single from Sizemore and a walk on Roberts loaded the bases again for the Jumpers with no outs.

Connor Vanderploeg came in to bat and on the second pitch found solid contact, hitting to left field for a two-RBI double that gave Somerset a 7-0 lead. Isaiah Lewis flew out in the infield for the first out, although there were still two runners in scoring position. New was walked to once again load up the bases. The next two batters flew out to retire the side and get the Warriors out of the jam once again.

Colyer White came in to pitch in the top of the sixth inning, with the first two batters grounding out in the infield. Gallagher then managed to hit a ground ball to center field for a single. A ground out into a fielder's choice soon retired the side, with no runs still having made it home for the visitors.

Hunter Lewis came in on the mound for Southwestern in the bottom of the sixth, with Loy earning a five-pitch walk. It took three pitches for the next batter to find the right contact, as Grundy was able to hit the ball over the wall in center for a two-run home run, putting Somerset just one run away from activating the run rule. After a pop out for the first out, Roberts was walked and Vanderploeg was hit by a pitch, putting the winning run into scoring position. An infield fly brought Somerset down to their final out but it was once again New with a single that brought the game to a close, as he hit the ball to left field, scoring Roberts from second and giving the Jumpers a 10-0 win over Southwestern in six innings.

The Jumpers were led by New with three RBI's, while Grundy and Vanderploeg each added two. Cimala and Lewis each had one RBI apiece. Grundy added a home run in the ball game. Cimala had three stolen bases in the win, with Sizemore and Grundy each adding one. Loy earned the win on the mound, going five innings and allowing just two hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts. White had the save, allowing just one hit in his one inning pitched.

Somerset improves to 20-14 and will next welcome Russell County at home on Monday before traveling to Madison Central on Wednesday.

Couch, Gallagher and Gager each had a hit for the Warriors, with Gager also adding a stolen base. Morgan went two innings and had the loss, allowing four runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Gallagher went three innings and allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Southwestern falls to 11-18 and will next travel to Danville on Monday, before returning home to host Corbin on Tuesday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.