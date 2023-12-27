Jump starting 2024: Top Arizona high school football teams, players to see next season

The 2023 Arizona high school football season is in the books. Champions were crowned. Early Signing Day has passed. It's time to look ahead and make some 2024 projections. Who are the next champions? Who are the must-see players? Who will steal the show?

Here are just a few of The Arizona Republic's top teams, players to see next year to whet your appetite, before expanded lists come out in January:

Quarterback Kainan Manna hypes up the team during their game against Liberty High School.

Arizona HS football teams to watch in 2024

Peoria Centennial: They lost to Peoria-rival Liberty in the Open final, but they return quarterback Kainan Manna, who threw 21 TD passes and only one interception as a sophomore. Two-way stars Kenny Worthy and Noah Carter will be tough to replace but the Coyotes are back in a good position again to keep contending for titles at the highest level. Big-time transfers from Tucson Sabino (Shamar Berryhill) and Glendale Cactus (Nikko Boncore) will help greatly.

Gilbert Higley: The Knights won their second straight 5A championship and could make it a third in a row, if they're not thrown into the upper-echelon Open eight. They've got not one but two good quarterbacks returning. We'll see how that competition plays out. Will it be sophomore Gunnar Fagrell or junior Luke Haugo leading coach Eddy Zubey's high-powered offense? Haugo transferred in from North, but after becoming eligible midway through the 2023 season, he got hurt, and Fagrell got the job back, leading the Knights to a show-stopping, 42-41 5A state championship victory over Goodyear Desert Edge.

Chandler Basha: They lose all-world QB Demond Williams Jr., who led them for four years, including the 2022 Open state title. But they return running back Noah Roberts, offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand and defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, who all started as freshmen. They had one of the greatest freshman teams in Arizona history this past season and coach Chris McDonald returns one of the most dynamic receivers and kick returners in Gio Richardson and a veteran offensive lineman in Sam Garcia. The big question is; 'Who takes over as QB1 to try to get that Open title back for the Bears?'

Arizona HS football players to watch in 2024

Cooper Perry, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, WR: The junior needs 22 TDs to break American Leadership Gilbert North wide receiver Brandon Phelps' all-time state record. He just completed his phenomenal career and will be headed to Arizona for college football. Perry saw the double teams this past season and still caught 72 passes for 1,190 yards and 18 TDs as a junior.

Cree Thomas, Phoenix Brophy Prep, DB: He broke out with an All-Arizona season, interception five passes and already has committed to the University of Notre Dame as a versatile defender who can play corner and safety.

Shamar Berryhill, Centennial, WR/Athlete: His father said the family is moving to the Phoenix area this winter. And the lucky school? Centennial. He'll be the perfect big-play receiver for Manna. This 6-foot-1, 185-pound dynamo will be one of the best two-way players to watch at wide receiver and linebacker/or defensive back. He made The Republic's All-Arizona team as a junior as an all-purpose player, as he led Tucson Sabino to the 3A championship, catching 75 passes for 1,392 yards and 19 TDs. He had 89 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

