Jumbo-Visma dominance at Tour of Britain continues as Dutchman Olav Kooij wins stage two

Olav Kooij wins stage two at the Tour of Britain ahead of Danny van Poppel and Wout van Aert - PA/Martin Rickett

Olav Kooij made it back-to-back wins at the Tour of Britain on Monday after Jumbo-Visma’s flying Dutchman edged a dramatic conclusion to stage two in Wrexham.

Kooij, 21, once again benefited from having Wout van Aert act as his lead-out rider on a fast and frenetic finale that was marred by a crash involving Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich).

Guided safely through the final kilometres by team-mates Edoardo Affini and Van Aert, Kooij was fortunate to avoid any involvement in the collision that saw Andresen go down heavily having appeared to clip a roadside traffic cone.

After being dropped off by Van Aert around 100 metres from the line on the slightly uphill finish, Kooij sprinted clear of compatriot Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win the stage and become the first rider in four years to take back-to-back stages at the Tour of Britain.

“We knew that the last kilometre was going to be quite twisty,” Kooij said. “It’s always scary to see a crash at high speed. I hope those who crashed are all right. It was crucial to be at the front; fortunately, we managed that. Wout accelerated on a slightly uphill section just in time, so I only had to finish it off. Now, it’s a matter of resting well and preparing for the rest of the week.”

With no time bonuses on the opening two stages, Kooij’s overall lead on general classification is based solely on stage positions, and so the first 75 riders are tied on the same time, with Van Aert in second and Irishman Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) third.

“We came here for stages and a possible [tilt at the] GC (general classification) with Wout, so we are really happy and hopefully we can continue like this,” Kooij said. “We’re looking day by day and there are a few more opportunities. We’ll see if we can control the other days or change it up a bit and see what we can do looking forward to GC so there’s plenty more chances to come, I guess.”

Ethan Vernon, the Soudal-Quick Step rider who is competing for the Great Britain team, was the highest-placed Briton in sixth, while Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in ninth spot.

The Tour of Britain continues on Tuesday with the 154.7km third stage from Goole Beverley, and concludes in Caerphilly on Sunday.

Away from the Tour of Britain, Jumbo-Visma lead the Vuelta a España with American rider Sepp Kuss going into Tuesday’s 25.8km time trial in Valladolid, while three-time winner Primoz Roglic and Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard are poised in sixth and seventh respectively. Having won the Giro d’Italia (Roglic) and Tour, the Dutch team is vying to become the first squad to win all three grand tours in the same year.

