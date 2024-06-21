July surprises at the J-Museum & Allianz Stadium!

There are of course no official matches scheduled for Juventus in July, but it will still be a month where you can feel close to the team and show off your true black and white passion.

How, you ask? Well, on every Wednesday in July, the Juventus Museum will remain open in the evening, extending their closing time until 22:30.

This, however, is not the only great attraction: on all five Wednesdays in July – that is, 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 July – it will also be possible to participate in the Night Stadium Tours - scheduled at 19:30, 20:30 and 21:30 - with the possibility of seeing the Allianz Stadium in all its beauty at night.

The surprises don’t stop here: for the entire month of July, all fans under the age of 14 can enter the Juventus Museum free of charge, even on the evening tours of the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus Museum and Stadium are waiting for you!