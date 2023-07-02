July set to be a pivotal month for Texas recruiting

Forgive the lame pun, but the Texas Longhorns started off July with some fireworks of their own on the recruiting trail.

They landed three commitments from players such as four-star receiver Parker Livingstone, four-star safety Jordan Johnson-Rubell, and three-star defensive lineman Alex January. While that is a great start to the month for a team who had previously gotten off to a slow start in the 2024 class, according to a report by On3 they don’t appear to be done just yet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There are four upcoming commitment dates that are quite significant for Texas. It’s possible the Longhorns could add more commitments if everything goes right for them.

Let’s take a look at who the Longhorns could end up landing in July.

Zina Umeozulu , EDGE

The four-star out of Allen, Texas doesn’t have an official date set but has been quoted saying that he could commit anywhere from July to August. The other programs in the mix happen to be Texas’ two biggest rivals, which would be another win in itself.

Jordan Washington, TE

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has been viewed as the favorite here for a while now, and on July 4 they are in great position to add the Houston product over other power programs like Alabama.

Advertisement

Aeryn Hampton, ATH

The do-it-all play maker out of Carthage, Texas starred on both offense and defense this past season. His commitment date is set for July 7, and On3 reported that it’s down to Texas and Alabama.

Malik Blocton, DL

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama native is set to commit on July 8, and while Texas is one of his finalist Auburn appears to be the favorite. The Longhorns will have to make a big late push here.

Melvin Hills Jr, DL

Another battle with a future SEC foe here, as the Louisiana native has quite the connection with Ole Miss. On3’s RPM has Texas as the favorite for his July 12 commitment.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire