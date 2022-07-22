Here are the July dates you need to know for Florida football recruiting

The end of July is quickly coming up on us and that means that Florida football’s recruiting schedule is ramping back up after a wee bit of a lull. The end of the month means that the annual Friday Night Lights, as well as the team cookout, are right around the corner which means the action will be heating up both literally and figuratively.

Currently on the docket are four big dates tied to the commitment schedule set by several of the top prep prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, starting on Saturday, July 23, when three players plan to swing through Gainesville to get a gander at what is going on in Gainesville. Then the following weekend is when things really start cooking, with five more recruits coming through to meet up with Billy Napier and his army of staffers.

Below are the four dates to keep an eye on for the announcements of each respective player along with other relevant information.

July 23

High School Football - Recruiting

Syndication: El Paso Times

Four-star safety Joenel Aguero

Finalists: Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State

“I love coach PT (Patrick Toney),” Aguero said when asked about Florida landing in his top four. “I know they got something good going on over there with the new coaching staff. My guy [autotag]Kamari Wilson[/autotag] is over there, so I already got some ties over there.” — Swamp247

2023 Recruiting Profile: Can Florida land 4-star safety Joenel Aguero?

Four-star EDGE Malik Bryant

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Miami

“I like that when the new staff came in how they got a grip in recruiting. They know their guys and they’re recruiting the families. I like their scheme and how they want to use me all over the field, how they can set me up to make plays. Everybody I’ve talked to on their team, even with them losing their old staff and getting a new staff, they still feel at home and that says a lot.” — Bryant in an essay published by the Montgomery Advisor

Florida football cracks top 5 for this 4-star linebacker

Story continues

Four-star offensive lineman Payton Kirkland

Finalists: Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Miami, Texas

“I really know everything they like to do and what their coaching calls are and a lot about their defense already. I pick up things fast. Coach Spencer was trying to quiz me on their defense, and a lot of the things I already knew. It was really good just watching him coach his guys and sitting in the position meetings again. It was really nice.” — 247Sports

In-state 4-star defensive lineman planning on dropping by in late July

July 28

Ken Ruinard/via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc

Finalists: Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State

“I really know everything they like to do and what their coaching calls are and a lot about their defense already. I pick up things fast. Coach Spencer was trying to quiz me on their defense, and a lot of the things I already knew. It was really good just watching him coach his guys and sitting in the position meetings again. It was really nice.” — 247Sports

2023 Recruiting Profile: DL Derrick LeBlanc is one of UF’s top targets

Four-star defensive lineman John Walker

Finalists: Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and UCF

“[Walker] exhibits good foot and body quickness for his size, nimble athlete at 300-pounds plus. Shows the ability to bend and react at the point of attack. Displays heavy hands and plays with power, showing the ability to consistently penetrate behind the line of scrimmage. Can anchor the run, disrupt passing lanes and offer pass-rushing upside as an interior defender. Violent defender that plays with read and react recognition and consistently impacts the game.” — 247Sports’ Cooper Petagna

Coveted 4-star defensive lineman names Florida among top schools

Four-star defensive back Ja’Keem Jackson

Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Penn State

“They’re the hometown team, and my parents are big Gator fans. like Coach Raymond a lot, and I really like their entire staff.” — On3

Gators get recruiting predictions from 247Sports, On3 for 4-star CB

July 29

High School Football - Recruiting

Syndication: El Paso Times

Four-star WR Aidan Mizell

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Tennessee

“They have done a great job at recruiting me ever since they offered. I have built a great relationship with the whole staff and I love the direction they’re moving the program to and I love that Florida is close to home. I can’t wait to see the new facilities once they are finished.” — On3

Florida named top school for this 4-star WR following official visit

July 30

High School Football - Recruiting

Syndication: Anderson

Four-star safety Jordan Castell

Finalists: Florida, Tennessee, Auburn

“Florida, there’s just a lot of love and I can see how they are setting up their players for the next level, especially with Coach (Corey) Raymond and Coach (Patrick) Toney. I have seen what those guys have done at the programs they were at in the past.” — 247Sports

4-star safety moves up commitment date, names Florida in top 3

[listicle id=88018]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1