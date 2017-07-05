July Catcher Rankings

Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

Catcher Rankings

July Catcher Team 2017 May June 1 Gary Sanchez Yankees 1 1 1 2 Buster Posey Giants 2 2 2 3 J.T. Realmuto Marlins 4 4 4 4 Willson Contreras Cubs 5 5 5 5 Jonathan Lucroy Rangers 3 3 3 6 Salvador Perez Royals 7 7 6 7 Yasmani Grandal Dodgers 8 8 7 8 Brian McCann Astros 14 10 9 9 Mike Zunino Mariners 13 16 18 10 Evan Gattis Astros 6 6 8 11 Devin Mesoraco Reds 10 12 12 12 Russell Martin Blue Jays 9 9 11 13 Matt Wieters Nationals 17 11 10 14 Yan Gomes Indians 16 17 13 15 Travis d'Arnaud Mets 15 13 14 16 Tyler Flowers Braves 22 23 21 17 Wilson Ramos Rays 21 20 20 18 Yadier Molina Cardinals 19 18 19 19 Tom Murphy Rockies 11 14 15 20 Welington Castillo Orioles 20 19 17 21 Bruce Maxwell Athletics 41 40 NR 22 Cameron Rupp Phillies 12 15 16 23 Stephen Vogt Brewers 18 22 22 24 Alex Avila Tigers 46 32 25 25 Austin Hedges Padres 25 24 24 26 Francisco Cervelli Pirates 23 27 26 27 Chris Herrmann Diamondbacks 30 39 31 28 Manny Pina Brewers 49 34 35 29 Austin Barnes Dodgers 27 31 32 30 Robinson Chirinos Rangers 37 35 38 31 Martin Maldonado Angels 50 NR 37 32 Jason Castro Twins 31 30 30 33 James McCann Tigers 24 25 28 34 Tony Wolters Rockies 34 26 29 35 Andrew Knapp Phillies 74 NR NR 36 Sandy Leon Red Sox 33 37 33 37 Christian Vazquez Red Sox 45 29 36 38 Chris Iannetta Diamondbacks 32 36 39 39 Victor Caratini Cubs 78 NR NR 40 Derek Norris 26 28 27 41 Kevan Smith White Sox 84 NR NR 42 Miguel Montero Blue Jays 43 38 40 43 Josh Phegley Athletics 47 NR NR 44 Tucker Barnhart Reds 40 NR NR 45 Roberto Perez Indians 39 NR NR

Dropping off: Jett Bandy (23rd), Omar Narvaez (34th)

Jonathan Lucroy was only truly bad during April, but the power hasn’t come at any point; he’s batting .278/.328/.396 with three homers and 18 RBI in 45 games since the beginning of May. Maybe a change of scenery would do him some good? He hit 24 homers last year, and he’s supposed to be fine physically. I don’t want to give up on him.