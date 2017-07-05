July Catcher Rankings

Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.
Catcher Rankings
|July
|Catcher
|Team
|2017
|May
|June
|1
|Gary Sanchez
|Yankees
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buster Posey
|Giants
|2
|2
|2
|3
|J.T. Realmuto
|Marlins
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Willson Contreras
|Cubs
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Jonathan Lucroy
|Rangers
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Yasmani Grandal
|Dodgers
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Brian McCann
|Astros
|14
|10
|9
|9
|Mike Zunino
|Mariners
|13
|16
|18
|10
|Evan Gattis
|Astros
|6
|6
|8
|11
|Devin Mesoraco
|Reds
|10
|12
|12
|12
|Russell Martin
|Blue Jays
|9
|9
|11
|13
|Matt Wieters
|Nationals
|17
|11
|10
|14
|Yan Gomes
|Indians
|16
|17
|13
|15
|Travis d'Arnaud
|Mets
|15
|13
|14
|16
|Tyler Flowers
|Braves
|22
|23
|21
|17
|Wilson Ramos
|Rays
|21
|20
|20
|18
|Yadier Molina
|Cardinals
|19
|18
|19
|19
|Tom Murphy
|Rockies
|11
|14
|15
|20
|Welington Castillo
|Orioles
|20
|19
|17
|21
|Bruce Maxwell
|Athletics
|41
|40
|NR
|22
|Cameron Rupp
|Phillies
|12
|15
|16
|23
|Stephen Vogt
|Brewers
|18
|22
|22
|24
|Alex Avila
|Tigers
|46
|32
|25
|25
|Austin Hedges
|Padres
|25
|24
|24
|26
|Francisco Cervelli
|Pirates
|23
|27
|26
|27
|Chris Herrmann
|Diamondbacks
|30
|39
|31
|28
|Manny Pina
|Brewers
|49
|34
|35
|29
|Austin Barnes
|Dodgers
|27
|31
|32
|30
|Robinson Chirinos
|Rangers
|37
|35
|38
|31
|Martin Maldonado
|Angels
|50
|NR
|37
|32
|Jason Castro
|Twins
|31
|30
|30
|33
|James McCann
|Tigers
|24
|25
|28
|34
|Tony Wolters
|Rockies
|34
|26
|29
|35
|Andrew Knapp
|Phillies
|74
|NR
|NR
|36
|Sandy Leon
|Red Sox
|33
|37
|33
|37
|Christian Vazquez
|Red Sox
|45
|29
|36
|38
|Chris Iannetta
|Diamondbacks
|32
|36
|39
|39
|Victor Caratini
|Cubs
|78
|NR
|NR
|40
|Derek Norris
|26
|28
|27
|41
|Kevan Smith
|White Sox
|84
|NR
|NR
|42
|Miguel Montero
|Blue Jays
|43
|38
|40
|43
|Josh Phegley
|Athletics
|47
|NR
|NR
|44
|Tucker Barnhart
|Reds
|40
|NR
|NR
|45
|Roberto Perez
|Indians
|39
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Jett Bandy (23rd), Omar Narvaez (34th)
- Jonathan Lucroy was only truly bad during April, but the power hasn’t come at any point; he’s batting .278/.328/.396 with three homers and 18 RBI in 45 games since the beginning of May. Maybe a change of scenery would do him some good? He hit 24 homers last year, and he’s supposed to be fine physically. I don’t want to give up on him.
- Victor Caratini, the replacement for the ousted Miguel Montero in Chicago, has a very intriguing bat for a catcher; he was hitting .341/.382/.537 as a 23-year-old in Triple-A. Still, the defense is rough enough that it’s hard to see him really cutting into Willson Contreras’s playing time. If Caratini did start to tear it up, the Cubs would have the option of playing Contreras in left. Still, it looks like Kyle Schwarber is going to be back in left field immediately after the All-Star break, if not before.
