Julius Thomas predicts Broncos QB Bo Nix will have a great rookie season

Will Bo Nix start this season, or will he not? Will it be Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson under center? Only time will tell. But, former Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas, who enjoyed his most productive seasons under Peyton Manning’s offensive direction, believes that it will be Nix who starts and will have a great season.

Speaking with Kay Adams on her Up & Adams show, Thomas explained that Nix’s offensive success at Oregon could allow him to have a successful rookie season. Yes, Payton has a complex offensive scheme. But Thomas alludes that Nix’s previous success in the complex Oregon system has prepared him for the NFL.

“I think that Bo Nix is going to have a great season this year,” Thomas told Adams. “I think he was the type of quarterback that I wanted to see in Sean Payton’s system.”

Former #Broncos TE @Julius_Thomas is ALL IN on rookie QB Bo Nix being the WEEK 1 starter in Denver 🗣️

Nix will battle with Stidham and Wilson in training camp for the starting job this summer. As a first-round pick, Nix is the presumed favorite to win the job, but he’ll still have to win it by impressing during preseason. Julius believes he’ll do just that.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire