Julius Randle sustains dislocated shoulder in Knicks' win over Heat: report

Knicks star power forward Julius Randle sustained a dislocated right shoulder from a fall late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

An X-ray taken after the game "didn’t show much damage," Wojnarowski reported, adding Randle will undergo an MRI later on Saturday night.

Randle left the 125-109 victory over Miami after he landed hard on his right side following a tough drive to the basket. He remained down for a few moments before going right to the locker room alongside team trainers.

After the game, Tom Thibodeau expressed concern to reporters about the injury while Randle was being evaluated.



"He's a guy that plays through things and that's what you love about him. He's a warrior. Anytime someone walks back, you know it's something," the head coach said.

"You're concerned anytime anyone gets hurt and you hope for the best," Thibodeau added. "That's where we are right now, but I also feel if he is out then the next guy will go in there and get it done."

Randle scored 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting with nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes of action.

