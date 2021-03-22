Julius Randle sounds off after 'f------g ridiculous' foul call in overtime costs Knicks against 76ers

Julius Randle walks off floor 76ers 3/21

Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks were livid over a foul call late in overtime that played a decisive role in the Philadelphia 76ers' 101-100 win over New York on Sunday night.

"Wrong call by the officials," Randle said. "Not enough contact for them to call the play. ... After all the fouling and everything that was going on, for them to call that and decide the game is f------g ridiculous. They have to do a better job. It's too many games like this."

New York led 100-99 with six seconds to play when Shake Milton missed a layup. Nerlens Noel appeared to rebound the ball, but Randle was called for a loose-ball foul on Tobias Harris.

Referees ruled that Randle pushed Harris on the play. But Randle and Thibodeau felt that the call didn't meet the standard set by the way officials handled the rest of the game.

"Usually, at the end of the game, there's going to be -- as they would say -- marginal contact, incidental contact, every other kind of contact," Thibodeau said. "All I know is that we were getting hit a lot. And there wasn't marginal contact on that (Randle foul), so."

Harris made both free throws and Randle narrowly missed a jump shot at the other end that would have tied won the game for New York.

Thibodeau appeared to be agitated after the game, which was officiated by two referees because the third ref was sidelined due to health and safety protocols.

"Two officials, tough calls," Thiodeau said. "That's all I'm going to say about it. It's pretty obvious."

Thibodeau seemingly wanted to challenge the call, but referee Courtney Kirkland told a pool reporter that Thibodeau didn't ask for a challenge in a timely fashion.

"Coach Thibodeau did not signal for a challenge during the same interaction with the officials. In order to initiate a challenge, the coach must signal for a challenge during the same interaction, and he did not do so," Kirkland, the crew chief, said.

Randle's reaction to the call was noteworthy.

A few times over the course of his Knicks tenure, Randle has deflected questions from reporters about questionable calls. He's said that he's going to "keep" his money as opposed to risking a fine from the NBA for criticizing the referees.

Randle apparently didn't care about paying a fine on Sunday night. It was the latest instance of Randle being frustrated with officials. Earlier this month against Brooklyn, Randle had to be held back by teammates and Knicks senior VP of Basketball William Wesley because he was upset with referee Scott Foster over a traveling call at the end of a game.

Regardless of how you feel about Randle's outbursts, it's easy to see that he cares about this team and their run to the postseason.

New York's playoff hopes have taken a hit recently. The Knicks are 2-4 since the All-Star break. They are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference but 3.5 games ahead of the 11th seed. If the Knicks finish between 7-10 in the conference, they will play in a play-in tournament for one the final two playoff spots in the East