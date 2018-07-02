Julius Randle agrees to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans

Nearly an hour and a half after it was announced that the Los Angeles Lakers renounced Julius Randle, the forward agreed to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans. Randle’s deal is worth $18 million for two years, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news surfaced around 4 p.m. Pacific time and followed an interesting Monday of free agency action. Earlier in the day, former Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo agreed to sign a one-year, $9 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As it relates to Randle, ESPN’s Wojnarowski reported all-NBA Pelicans forward Anthony Davis played a large part in the recruitment. The next big question revolves around free agent DeMarcus Cousins.

God is great!!!! We are so excited to be apart of @PelicansNBA ready for some gumbo & beignets !!! Thanks everyone for your love and support! — Kendra Randle (@KendraRandle_) July 2, 2018





Last year, at age 23, Randle averaged 16.1 points and eight rebounds per game. His progression since he was drafted out of Kentucky with the No. 7 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft raised eyes in his fourth NBA season.

The notable free agent nugget that remains as it relates to the New Orleans Pelicans is where Cousins will go. Not only are there questions surrounding how he will return from the achilles he tore in January, but analysts have also waffled on what type of contract they expect him to sign.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Massive basketball brawl results in 13 players getting ejected

• LeBron effect: Lakers season ticket prices skyrocket

• Mexico coach calls Neymar ‘an embarrassment’ for soccer at World Cup

• Cavs owner Dan Gilbert pens touching tribute to LeBron

