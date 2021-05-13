Julius Randle wants to retire with Knicks: 'I love playing in NY'

Julius Randle backing down Mavs defender black jersey

With the best season of his career winding down -- until the playoffs begin again next week -- Julius Randle has declared his commitment to wanting to remain with the Knicks franchise for the rest of his career.

"I love playing in New York. I want to retire as a New York Knick," Randle said on The Victory podcast when talking about his hopes of signing a new long-term deal with the team either this summer or after he becomes a free agent in 2022.

The Knicks could try to extend Randle later this summer after picking up his $20 million team option, but may have to wait until 2022 if the sides need more time to agree on a deal.

Randle is having by far the best season of his career, averaging 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.9 rebounds per game, and helping lead this Knicks team to a shocking playoff berth that nobody saw coming.

He is the heavy favorite to win the NBA's Most Improved Player award, he'll likely land on one of the three All-NBA teams and may even get some high MVP votes.

The Knicks' exact playoff seed will be decided in the coming days as they play out the final few regular season games of the season, but no matter where they land, there will be important basketball being played in Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2013.

And a lot of thanks for that needs to go Randle's way.