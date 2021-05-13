Julius Randle, others react to Knicks clinching first playoff spot since 2013: 'We not close to done'

Julius Randle in white jersey in front of MSG background TREATED ART

For the first time since the 2012-13 season, the New York Knicks are a playoff team.

The Knicks officially clinched one of the top six seeds in the East on Wednesday night thanks to Boston losing to Cleveland, meaning New York will avoid playing in the play-in tournament that has been installed for the end of this season. New York can still finish as high as fourth in the conference standings.

There are still three regular-season games remaining and the Knicks have a long way to go to accomplish their ultimate goal, but for now, Wednesday was a well-deserved night of celebrating for a team that has smashed all outside expectations under head coach Tom Thibodeau, turning things around much, much faster than anyone could have foreseen.

Here's a look at how the Knicks reacted to clinching...

Julius Randle

Immanuel Quickley

Theo Pinson

Jared Harper

More reaction