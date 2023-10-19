Advertisement
Julius Randle and Dante DiVincenzo give candid assessments of the Knicks preseason performance, discuss the teams standards heading into the season

Following the completion of the Knicks’ preseason, in which the they posted a 1-4 record, Julius Randle and Dante DiVincenzo give their thoughts on the teams’ performance as they get ramped up for the regular season, which kicks off Wednesday, October 25th against Boston.