Julius Randle talks being in New York when Knicks are winning

Coby Green
Julius Randle smiling white uniform no opponent visable

Julius Randle is on a tear of all tears during the eight-game winning streak the Knicks are currently on, but he's really been doing something special all season long.

Randle, who was named to his first All-Star game earlier this season, is now the heavy favorite to win the NBA's Most Improved Player award, is making strides toward being named to an All-NBA team, and has had his name thrown into MVP talks in the last couple of weeks as well.

He's averaging 23.9 points on 46 percent shooting (a stellar 41 percent from three), 10.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

The Knicks are not only winning games, but they're currently seated at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference, a spot that nobody but themselves would've seen them being in before the season started.

Speaking on ESPN's "The Woj Pod" with Adrian Wojnarowski, Randle said that it's a great time to be a Knick, and that even with the smaller capacity limit at Madison Square Garden, it still feels special.

“It’s a lot of fun man, I’m not gonna lie, it’s a lot of fun,” Randle said.

“The Garden, that’s one of the places that you look forward to playing at, luckily for me I get to do it on a daily basis. But it’s limited as far as fans and everything, but we’re definitely not feeling a lack of energy on a night to night basis. Just playing in the Garden, just playing period for the Knicks, there’s definitely a buzz and an energy around this city and around our team, and we’re enjoying it and enjoying every moment of it.”

This is Randle's second year in New York, with his first go around ending quite differently than this one looks like it will. Despite the struggles that plagued him and the team last season, Randle said that it was something he was hungry for.

“Two years ago, two summers ago when I signed up to play for the Knicks, I had other choices and stuff, but for me, I wanted that experience [of being a Knick in New York]," Randle said.

"… You know the Knicks, they weren’t a good team, obviously, when I got here and I just kinda wanted to be a part of rebuilding, establishing the culture here. … The fans really appreciate that guys come every night, they bring their hard hats, they work hard, they play hard and they play as a team, so they’re loving it for sure.”

The Knicks organization did a lot of work this past summer, bringing in Leon Rose and William (World Wide Wes) Wesley to their front office, Tom Thibodeau as the new head coach, and Kenny Payne as an assistant coach.

These moves have clearly paid dividends for the organization -- and the city. The Knicks are fun again because they're winning again.

This is the type of basketball Randle envisioned being able to play in New York if they got the right leader in the building.

“Wes called me, he’s like ‘Yo what do you need? What do you need to be an All-Star? What do you need to lead this team?’ And one of the things I told him was ‘I need a coach to hold me accountable, I need a coach to push me.’ So Thibs comes in the picture and they bring (Kenny Payne) along.

“A lot of things in the league are about situation, about opportunity, about all that type of stuff, and all this stuff for me kind of came together as far as coaching, opportunity, the team and what everybody else is doing, how we believe in each other, how Thibs has everybody buying in, so it’s great, man.”

Anyone who knows anything about Tom Thibodeau knows that he's all about hard work. This is as known a fact as any in the league.

And that's why Randle thinks things have worked so well between them, even from their first few meetings last summer.

“I came in a couple times throughout the summer and I think he just saw how serious I was about my craft," Randle said. "I know that’s how he is, he’s very serious about his craft. He’s in there late at night, I go in the gym at night and his light is still on, dude’s in there looking at film, taking down notes or whatever it is, he just loves basketball. … One thing that’s always gonna be in common [with Thibs], dudes who love to work.”

Things are as tight as ever in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings, with the Knicks holding a slight 0.5 game lead over the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics for the No. 4 seed.

As long as they stay in the Top 6, they'll make the playoffs outright, but the current No. 7 seeded Miami Heat are right behind the Hawks and Celtics at the moment, just 1.5 games back of the Knicks.

With the final three weeks of the regular season underway, the real fun is about to begin.

