NBA.com

Led by Stephen Currys 40 points (9-17 3pt FG), the Warriors defeated the Bulls, 119-93. This marks Curry's third 40+ point game of the season. Draymond Green added nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors in the victory, while Zach LaVine tallied 23 points and six rebounds for the Bulls in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 11-1 on the season, while the Bulls fall to 8-4.