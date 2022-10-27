Julius Randle with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Field Level Media

NEW YORK (AP) When Luka Doncic's pass to Reggie Bullock with a second left in regulation led to a missed shot, the Dallas Mavericks weren't discouraged. Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Mavericks to a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. ''We're just trying to do the best we can to make his job a lot easier out there on the floor when he gives the ball up, and the only way you can do that is knock down shots and take them with confidence and make a play,'' Tim Hardaway Jr. said.