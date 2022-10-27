Julius Randle with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Julius Randle (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/26/2022
Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/26/2022
The Raptors defeat the 76ers, 119-109. Pascal Siakam recorded 20 points and 13 assists, while Gary Trent Jr. (27 points, 69% FG) and Fred VanVleet (15 points, six rebounds, eight assists) added a combined 42 points for the Raptors in the victory. Tyrese Maxey tallied 31 points, five rebounds and six assists for the 76ers, while Joel Embiid added 31 points, five rebounds and three assists in a losing effort. The Raptors improve to 3-2 on the season, while the 76ers fall to 1-4.
Gordon Hayward missed a 5-foot floater at the end of regulation, forcing overtime, and the Hornets squandered a late five-point, fourth-quarter edge.
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
Steph Curry scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Warriors to a big win over the Heat.
Ben didn't shoot it.
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are all but speechless after the Lakers lose in Denver with Russell Westbrook sidelined with an injury.
NEW YORK (AP) When Luka Doncic's pass to Reggie Bullock with a second left in regulation led to a missed shot, the Dallas Mavericks weren't discouraged. Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Mavericks to a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. ''We're just trying to do the best we can to make his job a lot easier out there on the floor when he gives the ball up, and the only way you can do that is knock down shots and take them with confidence and make a play,'' Tim Hardaway Jr. said.
Steve Kerr cracked a great Run TMC joke in the huddle after the Warriors continued to struggle on defense against the Suns.
Andre Iguodala discussed how having Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins locked up for the foreseeable future allows the Warriors to compete for NBA championships.
ESPN's Jay Williams says the Lakers should be considering a full rebuild after a shocking start to the season.
Five takeaways from the Heat’s 123-110 loss against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at Chase Center:
The Celtics have a strong roster, but it isn't perfect, and the team reportedly is doing some due diligence regarding two roster needs ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
Popeye's jumped in and basically subtweeted KAT, it was well played.
For the first time since Forbes began valuing NBA franchises, the Warriors are ranked at the top of the list.
The Buccaneers struggled yet again on offense.
In order to sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Giants reportedly will attempt to make an additional big move or two.
MLB teams once did the work of developing young players in their system. Not long after Curt Flood won the right of free agency for players and contracts began to rise, things started to change.