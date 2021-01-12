Julius Randle with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Chase Young had one request for Tom Brady after the Buccaneers beat the Washington Football Team in last weekend's NFC Wild Card playoff game.
"I'm sorry brother. You're the only reason I wanted to do this, man."
Former and current players reacted to Doug Pederson being out as the head coach in Philadelphia
After his final kneel down, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t wait for the final 30 seconds to tick off the clock before he sprinted off the field. Jackson waved his teammates to follow him as he headed up the tunnel. Jackson admitted what everyone knew: The Ravens still were miffed about the pregame dustup from [more]
Jeff Lurie fired Doug Pederson on Monday and then released a lengthy statement explaining why. By Dave Zangaro
Jared Veldheer can make NFL history this week. Veldheer, an offensive tackle who played for the Colts on Sunday against the Bills, is signing with the Packers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. If he plays for the Packers against the Rams, he becomes the first player in NFL history to play for two different [more]
A new champion will be crowned Monday night when Alabama plays Ohio State in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
As one league source texted Sunday night about Roethllisberger: “He looks like Philip Rivers out there.” That’s not a flattering comparison in 2020.
PGA Tour player Grayson Murray has a plan for Donald Trump to fight back against the PGA of America moving the 2022 PGA Championship.
DeVonta Smith is destroying Ohio State singlehandedly for Alabama in the first half
Doug Pederson is out as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Who are the best candidates to replace him?
Cousins had gotten into it with Markieff Morris and had gotten a little scuffle.
Manny Ramirez once again is a free agent at age 48 after being released from the Sydney Blue Sox over somewhat controversial circumstances.
It is being reported that longtime Steeler Maurkice Pouncey is planning to retire.
Javon Wims mere presence in Sundays 21-9 loss to the Saints had a big impact on the game.
Deshaun Watson is willing to leverage his position as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks and waive the no-trade clause of his new $156 million contract.
The 2015 NHL Draft has been a disaster for the Boston Bruins, and on Monday they placed one of their first-round picks from that year on waivers.
Looks like Bill O’Brien’s job will be to get the most out of an Alabama quarterback in 2021.
Vrabel wasn't happy with the officials during Sunday's contest against the Ravens.
James Harden's future is still uncertain, but things in the trade winds don't sound like they did a month ago. By Adam Hermann