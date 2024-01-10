Julius Peppers to be Inducted into the NFF College Football Hall of Fame

Former UNC defensive star Julius Peppers is set to be inducted into the NFF College Football Hall of Fame per the University.

Peppers is the seventh Tar Heel player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and one of three ACC legends in the 2024 class, joining Pitt Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald and FSU Running Back Warrick Dunn.

In a press release from the University, Mack Brown shared his thoughts on Peppers’s selection for the College Football Hall of Fame.

“Julius Peppers is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football at both the professional and collegiate level, so it’s no surprise to me that he would eventually be a member of the College Football Hall of Fame,” Brown said. “We’re so proud of Julius for all that he’s accomplished and for the way he represents himself, his family, and the University of North Carolina. He’s an extremely deserving addition to this prestigious list of all-time great college football players.”

Peppers played at UNC from 1999 to 2001, winning Chevrolet’s Defensive Player of the Year in his final season. In three seasons at UNC, Peppers had 167 tackles, 30.5 sacks, and five interceptions.

This induction is one of two Hall of Fames that Peppers may enter this year, with the UNC defensive star already being named a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame.

The college football Hall of Fame induction will take place on Dec.10th in Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire