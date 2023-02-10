Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates among first-year eligibles for Hall of Fame in 2024

The 2023 class of inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was unveiled at the NFL Honors show on Thursday night and it won’t be too long before deliberations will begin on who will be joining the group in 2024.

A number of players will be under consideration for the first time and two names stand out as strong contenders to be elected right out of the gate.

Defensive end Julius Peppers was a three-time All-Pro and he made two NFL All-Decade teams while playing for the Panthers, Bears, and Packers from 2002 to 2018. His 159.5 sacks rank fourth in NFL history.

Antonio Gates played tight end for the Chargers for 16 years and ranks 17th all-time in receptions with 955 catches. He’s third behind Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten among tight ends and Gates, who did not play college football, caught more touchdowns than either of those players. His 116 scores ranks seventh in NFL history.

Gates did serve a four-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation and that will likely be a factor in how his candidacy is viewed by voters.

Other players who will be eligible for the first time include safety Eric Berry, running back Jamaal Charles, quarterback Andrew Luck, and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata.

