Julius Erving talks about his iconic hair, one-handed dunks and all-time NBA teams

Clear the lane for a legend. Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, joins Chris Haynes on a very special edition of Posted Up.

Chris and the Doc chop it up about how Dr. J's iconic afro led to Allen Iverson's trendsetting cornrows in the city of Philadelphia, why one-handed dunks aren't only about the size of your hand, the art of NBA enforcers, the proliferation of the three-point shot, load management and the players Dr. J would put in his three all-time NBA teams.

Dr. J himself - Julius Erving joins Posted Up with Chris Haynes. (Yahoo Sports)

