Julio Teheran strong, Detroit Tigers draw nine walks in 5-1 win over Blue Jays

Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Detroit Tigers picked up a 5-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

The Tigers improved to 5-2 in Grapefruit League play. The game only lasted 7½ innings.

What happened

Three potential members of the Opening Day rotation pitched Sunday: Jose Urena, Casey Mize and Julio Teheran. All three logged two innings, but they differed in consistency and success. Still, they combined to allow one run on one hit through six innings. The Tigers scored their first run in the first inning on a double by Willi Castro, driving in Robbie Grossman. It marked Castro's fourth extra-base hit this spring. Grayson Greiner went down in the batter's box after taking a 94 mph fastball to the face from Elvis Luciano in the sixth inning. He walked off the field next to trainers, covering his face with a towel.

NOTEBOOK: Tigers add two prospects to camp; spring debut set for Franklin Perez

TALKING WITH LEYLAND: Why Jim Leyland is pumped about Tigers: We're not 'the homecoming game anymore'

Detroit Tigers&#39; Miguel Cabrera tosses his bat after being hit by a pitch in the 4th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, March 7, 2021 in Lakeland, Fla.
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera tosses his bat after being hit by a pitch in the 4th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, March 7, 2021 in Lakeland, Fla.

Starting off

After signing a one-year, $3.25 million contract this winter, Urena took the mound for the first time in a Tigers uniform. And it was a wild outing. His fastball reached 95 mph early but dropped to between 92-93 mph in his second and final inning. The 29-year-old plunked two batters — Alejandro Kirk and Marcus Semien — and walked three more. His sinker played well early, but without command of the strike zone, it wasn't worth much. He threw 39 pitches (18 for strikes) in his first outing.

OBSERVATIONS: New baby for Michael Fulmer, Tarik Skubal's solid debut, more Akil Baddoo

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers a pitch in the 1st inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, March 7, 2021 in Lakeland, Fla.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers a pitch in the 1st inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, March 7, 2021 in Lakeland, Fla.

At the plate

The Tigers added three runs in the sixth inning to take a 4-1 lead. Harold Castro dropped in a run-scoring single — misplayed by left fielder Breyvic Valera — to give the Tigers a one-run lead. The inning continued with bases-loaded walks from JaCoby Jones and Jacob Robson. The final run of the game was tacked on in the seventh, for a 5-1 margin, when Danny Woodrow slapped a single to right field. The Tigers drew nine walks (and were hit by two pitches), including two walks worked by Jones. Jake Rogers, who is 1-for-9 this spring, took a free pass in the seventh frame.

On the mound

Mize took over for Urena in the third inning, and reached 96-97 mph with his fastball. He cruised through the third, only using 18 pitches and getting help from a diving Greg Garcia at second base. The fourth inning wasn't as sharp; Mize walked three batters before striking out Rowdy Tellez with an 86.6 mph slider near his hands to escape the jam. In all, the 23-year-old needed 47 pitches (25 strikes) for two scoreless innings. Right-hander Julio Teheran retired all six of the batters he faced, striking out two, in his pursuit of a roster spot. His sinker sat at 92 mph. Veteran reliever Jose Cisnero pitched the seventh inning. He has been solid through his two appearances this spring and is vying for the closer role. Derek Holland got the top of the eighth inning.

Detroit Tigers shortstop Willi Castro doubles in a run during the 1st inning of the spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, March 7, 2021 in Lakeland, Fla.
Detroit Tigers shortstop Willi Castro doubles in a run during the 1st inning of the spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, March 7, 2021 in Lakeland, Fla.

Prospects

Spencer Torkelson started at first base and finished 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts. The 21-year-old is 0-for-8 this spring with three walks and five strikeouts. Catcher Dillon Dingler took a walk in his lone at-bat in the seventh inning. Kody Clemens went 0-for-1.

Three stars

1. Teheran, 2. Cisnero, 3. Jones.

Next up

Tuesday vs. New York Yankees in Lakeland.

Evan Petzold is a sports reporter at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers draw lots of walks, Julio Teheran sharp in 5-1 win

    The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team presented its 2021 car in Russian colours on Thursday with potash producer Uralkali, owned by the billionaire father of new Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, joining as title sponsor. Mazepin will be partnered in an all-rookie lineup with Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great Michael and the reigning F2 champion. Ferrari-powered Haas, ninth last season with just three points, are owned by machine-tools industrialist Gene Haas.