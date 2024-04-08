Julio Teheran can earn $400,000 in bonuses in addition to $2.5 million salary with Mets

FILE -Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Julio Teheran delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Atlanta. The New York Mets have agreed to a contract with veteran starter Julio Teheran, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, April 3, 2024 because no announcement had been made.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Pitcher Julio Teheran can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses as part of his contract with the New York Mets.

The 33-year-old right-hander gets a salary of $2.5 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors as part of the one-year agreement announced Friday.

He would get a $50,000 bonus for five games pitched, $250,000 for 20 starts and $100,000 for 25 starts.

Teheran was to make his Mets debut on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves.

He spent spring training with the Baltimore Orioles but opted out of his minor league deal in late March when he didn’t make their opening-day roster. He spent 12 days at home in Miami, where he stayed sharp by throwing bullpens and one simulated game.

A two-time All-Star, Teheran was 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA in 11 starts and three relief appearances last year for NL Central champion Milwaukee.

