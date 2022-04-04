Julio Rodriguez, one of MLB's top prospects, makes Mariners Opening Day roster

One of baseball’s top prospects will start the season in the big leagues.

The Seattle Mariners announced Monday that Julio Rodriguez has made their Opening Day roster following an outstanding performance in spring training. Rodriguez has a .419 average with three home runs and eight RBIs this spring.

The 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic can play all three outfield positions and will be with the Mariners when they open their season on Thursday on the road against the Minnesota Twins.

Rodriguez has played all three outfield positions throughout the spring, including right field on Sunday. The Mariners also have Jesse Winker, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Lewis among its top options in the outfield, though Lewis is still working his way back from a knee injury.

Even with those more-experienced options also with the club, the Mariners couldn’t deny Rodriguez’s consistent production at the plate. That production goes back to his dominance in the minors last season, as well as his strong showing with the Dominican Republic in the Tokyo Olympics.

In 962 career plate appearances in the minors, Rodriguez has a .331 average and a .412 on-base percentage with 30 homers, 58 doubles and 152 RBIs. Rodriguez has only 46 career games at the Double-A level and none in Triple-A. In Double-AA last year, Rodriguez hit .362 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 206 plate appearances.

That play carried over to the Olympics, where he boasted a .417 average, and into this spring.