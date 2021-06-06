Julio Jones traded from Falcons to Titans in NFL megadeal

Why the Jones trade is good news for Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Julio is, indeed, outta there.

Legendary Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is expected to be traded to the Tennessee Titans in the next couple days, according to reports from multiple NFL insiders.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the deal, which is expected to send at least a 2022 second-round pick back to Atlanta.

A Jones trade was expected to come down the pike after he appeared on FOX Sports' Undisputed and said he was "outta" Atlanta in an unusual television interview.

Jones also said during that conversation that he didn't want to go to the Dallas Cowboys, and him following through on that disdain for the Big D is a good sign for Eagles fans hoping to avoid playing Jones twice per year.

But there are two other ways in which the Eagles are winning with this pick.

1. The Eagles face the Falcons in Week 1 down in Atlanta. With the Jones deal taken care of, Jonathan Gannon's defense has one fewer weapon to worry about in Nick Sirianni's head coaching debut.

2. The Titans adding talent means the Colts have tougher competition in the AFC South. No matter what happens with Carson Wentz next season, the Eagles get a draft pick from Indianapolis. If the Titans beat up on the Colts twice next year because they have a superstar WR duo in Jones and A.J. Brown, that's good news for the pick coming the Eagles' way.

Trading for Julio Jones was never in the cards for Howie Roseman, so this outcome is basically as good as it gets for the Birds: Jones doesn't come to Dallas, he leaves the NFC completely, and he could help with draft capital next year. Perfect.

