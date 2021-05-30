Julio Jones trade talks, joint practices, 2022 salary cap and more Rams news

We are one week closer to the start of the 2021 season and it is time to take a look around the NFC West and see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams? Here are a few stories to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Rams have had talks with Falcons about Julio Jones

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

While talk about the Arizona Cardinals acquiring star receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons has been live over the last couple of weeks, especially since Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins is the one fueling it, the Rams have been actually exploring how to acquire him. The Rams have actually been in talks with the Falcons about a trade for Jones. Adding Jones to that offense would be scary.

McVay, Stafford a perfect union?

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to be big for the Rams this season. He has a ton of talent and head coach Sean McVay has a scheme that is hard to defend. One NFL analyst calls the pairing a perfect union.

Rams to hold join practices with Cowboys, Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals have not had joint practices in training camp in a while. It is unknown whether they will try it this year. The Rams will, though. They are planning on joint training camp practices with two teams — the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.

More salary cap problems in 2022 expected for Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL set a salary cap ceiling for 2022. The Rams were significantly over the cap before this league year began. They are expected to be over the cap again next year.

Rookie Tutu Atwell to return punts

The Arizona Cardinals anticipate their second-round receiver, Rondale Moore, to handle kick and punt returns this coming season. The Rams expected the same thing from Tutu Atwell, their small, fast second-round receiver. Atwell anticipates returning punts for the Rams in his rookie season.

1

1