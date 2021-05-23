Julio Jones trade rumors: Falcons WR spotted in Cowboys sweatshirt

Julio Jones to Cowboys buzz picks up after Twitter post originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Now that NFL draft rumor season is in the rearview mirror, fans and pundits have turned their attention back to the trade rumor market. Specifically, people are wondering where Julio Jones will end up, if the Falcons decide to trade him. Folks have speculated whether the Patriots would be in the mix, or maybe the Titans, but one man on Twitter caused a buzz by posting this photo on Saturday afternoon.

Met Julio Jones in Dallas, wearing a cowboys jersey...wouldn’t be mad! @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/3pnuDDHfl1 — Mike Starkey (@MikeStarkey2) May 22, 2021

While it’s unclear exactly when that picture was taken, it has fans wondering if this means a Jones to Dallas announcement is on the horizon.

It has other fans wondering why the Cowboys of all teams would make the move. With Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in the fold, they already boast one of the best wide receiver corps in the league. The Bears are an unlikely option as well, with Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Antony Miller and Marquise Goodwin in the WR room.

No matter where Jones lands, it will have major impacts across the league.

