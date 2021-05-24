Julio Jones trade: Are Patriots among betting favorites for Falcons WR?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Where Pats stand among betting favorites to land Julio Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julio Jones wants out of Atlanta. This much we know from Julio Jones, who told Shannon Sharpe as much Monday on FS1's "Undisputed."

So, where will the Falcons wide receiver play next? The Patriots seem like a viable option. Our Michael Holley reported that Jones has interest in playing with quarterback Cam Newton, while NFL Network's Michael Giardi added New England has had "internal discussions" about trading for Jones.

Curran: A Pats trade for Julio Jones would put Newton in spotlight

Amid the trade rumors, PointsBet Colorado posted odds for where Jones will take his next NFL snap -- and New England fans may not be thrilled with where the Patriots stand.

PointsBet is NBC Sports' official sports betting partner. We may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

San Francisco 49ers

+450

Indianapolis Colts

+475

Los Angeles Chargers

+475

Baltimore Ravens

+600

New England Patriots

+700

Four teams currently have better odds to land Jones than the Patriots at +700. If you're wondering why the 49ers are the favorites for Jones, head coach Kyle Shanahan was the Falcons' offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 and oversaw two of Jones' best seasons as a pro. The star wideout earned First-Team All-Pro honors in both seasons and set career highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2015, so Shanahan knows how to get the best out of him.

The Colts, Chargers and Ravens all could use a star wideout like Jones and have the cap flexibility to take on Jones' $15.3 million cap hit in 2021. Then again, so do the Patriots, and Jones has an apparent connection with Newton, who went six picks ahead of him in the 2011 NFL Draft and faced his Falcons twice per season while with the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2019.

Atlanta reportedly has been asking for a first-round pick in return for Jones but could settle for a second-rounder in order to move the 32-year-old wideout and clear some much-needed cap space.

It sounds like the Patriots are at least in the mix to acquire Jones, but they're more dark horses than frontrunners in the Jones sweepstakes at the sportsbooks ... for now.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

    Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) shed roughly 0.5% and are sitting 11% higher so far in 2021. Expectations are high for NVIDIA's Wednesday afternoon report. Wall Street is eager to hear how NVIDIA's portfolio fared as enterprises rush to add high-performance computing power to their digital infrastructures.

  • New England Patriots may make big push to trade for Julio Jones

    Reports of Julio Jones being on the traded have been swirling for a few days now, and there could be one team to make a big push ...

  • NFL rumors: Falcons don't want to trade Julio Jones within NFC

    It might be hard for the 49ers to pull off a trade for Julio Jones.

  • The red meat issue Biden won't touch

    The administration wants to dramatically shrink farmers’ climate footprint. But Biden’s top officials aren’t talking about serious changes to America’s meat industry.

  • ‘I won’t be that guy’: Why UFC’s Paul Felder realized it was time to retire

    A few different factors helped Paul Felder realize there was no reason to continue fighting.

  • Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

    Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.

  • Tiger Woods hails old rival Phil Mickelson after 'inspirational' USPGA performance

    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have, to put it mildly, experienced a difficult relationship in the past so perhaps it says everything about the magnitude of the left-hander’s historic win here on Sunday night that Woods was one of the first to send out public congratulations. With his two-shot victory in the US PGA Championship, Mickelson, 50, became the oldest ever winner of the major, smashing Julius Boros’s long-held record by more than two years. Woods, at home in Florida recuperating from traumatic leg injuries sustained in the February car crash, clearly watched the action and was overwhelmed by what he saw. Indeed, he suggested that Mickelson’s first major win in eight years - that finally erased Boro’s 53-year-old record mark - can provide motivation in his own latest comeback. The pair have grown closer over the years, with the duo appearing in two charity matches before and during the pandemic. Woods tweeted:

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Rodriguez booked for UFC Fight Night on July 17

    Cousin of Khabib, Abubakar Nurmagomedov has his third UFC fight booked.

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Mets pitcher Jordan Yamamoto tells fans to stop harassing his wife on Twitter after bad start

    Jordan Yamamoto chastised Mets fans after they tweeted mean things to his wife.

  • How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

    Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.

  • Patriots' Cam Newton working with throwing coach to reportedly 'rebuild' certain fundamentals

    The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.

  • Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet hit historic marks with win at COTA

    Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet both hit heady milestones with a win on Sunday during NASCAR‘s inaugural race on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn road course at The Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. RELATED: Chase Elliott wins at COTA | Official race results Hendrick tied Richard Petty Enterprises for the most team victories in the NASCAR […]

  • Djokovic can't hit US Open line judge -- there won't be any

    Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a U.S. Open line judge with a tennis ball between points this year because there won't be any line judges — chair umpires will be the only on-court officials at that Grand Slam tournament’s matches. The U.S. Tennis Association and the sport's two leading professional tours, the ATP and WTA, announced Monday that Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all competition courts at the U.S. Open in 2021 and at seven of the nine US Open Series events preceding it. A year ago, the USTA relied on the automatic system and dispensed with line judges at the U.S. Open except for matches at the two main courts in Flushing Meadows, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell angry with Jazz over late scratch

    Utah Jazz leading scorer Donovan Mitchell was "incensed" with the team over its decision to scratch the two-time All-Star hours before the team's first-round playoff series opener Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN reported. Mitchell continues to recover from a right ankle sprain he suffered last month. Mitchell was not listed on the injury report Saturday or Sunday.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • Golf-Diet and brain training help middle-aged Mickelson to major history

    Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory. "There's no reason why golf can't be the game for a lifetime if you take care of your body and do it the right way," the Californian said after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes at Kiawah Island on Sunday.

  • Avalanche F Nazem Kadri appeals eight-game suspension

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri is appealing the eight-game suspension that was handed down by the NHL's Department of Player Safety following an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. The NHL Players' Association filed the appeal for Kadri on Sunday night. The appeal goes to league commissioner Gary Bettman first, but Kadri then could ask to have a neutral arbitrator hear the case.

  • Power saves Penske from Indy 500 qualifying embarrassment

    Will Power was wide open around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, unwilling to let off the gas, even when he brushed his car against the wall. The 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner was one of five drivers fighting for a spot in the final row of the May 30 race. A Team Penske car never should have been on the bubble, and yet on Sunday, Power desperately tried to avoid becoming the first Roger Penske driver sent home from the Indy 500 since 1995.