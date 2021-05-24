Julio Jones trade: Are Patriots among betting favorites for Falcons WR?

Where Pats stand among betting favorites to land Julio Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julio Jones wants out of Atlanta. This much we know from Julio Jones, who told Shannon Sharpe as much Monday on FS1's "Undisputed."

So, where will the Falcons wide receiver play next? The Patriots seem like a viable option. Our Michael Holley reported that Jones has interest in playing with quarterback Cam Newton, while NFL Network's Michael Giardi added New England has had "internal discussions" about trading for Jones.

Amid the trade rumors, PointsBet Colorado posted odds for where Jones will take his next NFL snap -- and New England fans may not be thrilled with where the Patriots stand.

PointsBet is NBC Sports' official sports betting partner. We may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Four teams currently have better odds to land Jones than the Patriots at +700. If you're wondering why the 49ers are the favorites for Jones, head coach Kyle Shanahan was the Falcons' offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 and oversaw two of Jones' best seasons as a pro. The star wideout earned First-Team All-Pro honors in both seasons and set career highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2015, so Shanahan knows how to get the best out of him.

The Colts, Chargers and Ravens all could use a star wideout like Jones and have the cap flexibility to take on Jones' $15.3 million cap hit in 2021. Then again, so do the Patriots, and Jones has an apparent connection with Newton, who went six picks ahead of him in the 2011 NFL Draft and faced his Falcons twice per season while with the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2019.

Atlanta reportedly has been asking for a first-round pick in return for Jones but could settle for a second-rounder in order to move the 32-year-old wideout and clear some much-needed cap space.

It sounds like the Patriots are at least in the mix to acquire Jones, but they're more dark horses than frontrunners in the Jones sweepstakes at the sportsbooks ... for now.