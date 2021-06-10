Julio Jones trade: Details emerge regarding fourth-round pick

The Falcons sent Julio Jones along with a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans Sunday morning in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a fourth in 2023. Three days after the terms of the trade were announced, it has become official now that the Titans created the necessary cap space to bring in Jones.

Atlanta has nearly $15 million in cap space, which is enough to sign the 2021 draft class and ensure the team is cap compliant once we get to the 53-man roster.

One detail of the trade emerged on Wednesday regarding the fourth-round pick the Falcons received. This selection will in fact be conditional — so if the Titans receive a compensatory pick in round four, then the Falcons will get that pick. If not Atlanta will receive Tennessee’s original fourth-round pick.

The conditional aspect of the 2023 4th-round pick is as follows:

–If #Titans get a compensatory pick in 4th round, Falcons will get that one. If Titans do not get a comp pick in 4th round, Falcons will get Titans' original 4th. https://t.co/v4EX3qYz6V — John Glennon (@glennonsports) June 9, 2021

Tennessee received a compensatory fourth-round pick in 2022 due to the departure of tight end Jonnu Smith this offseason, and could see more departures next season with 36 players set to hit the open market.

Related