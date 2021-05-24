Julio Jones trade: Are the Seattle Seahawks in the mix for the Falcons star?

Are the Seattle Seahawks in the mix to land Julio Jones from the Falcons? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Julio Jones' time in Atlanta appears to be at an end.

If Jones' days as a Falcon are indeed numbered, Seattle Seahawks fans won't want to see him anywhere near other NFC West teams, but they may be out of luck. PointsBet Colorado has the San Francisco 49ers listed as the betting favorite to grab the star pass-catcher at +450 (bet $100 to win $450). The Indianapolis Colts (+475), Los Angeles Chargers (+475), Baltimore Ravens (+600) and New England Patriots (+700) round out the top five.

Where do the Seahawks fall on the list?

Well, completely off of it, actually. There are no odds listed given it being such a long shot.

Trade rumors have swirled around the 32-year-old receiver for the last few weeks, and Jones briefly spoke to Shannon Sharpe on Monday's episode of "Undisputed" and put all the speculation to rest.

"Nah, I'm outta there, man," Jones told Sharpe when asked if he wanted to stay with the Falcons.

Julio Jones’ thoughts on the Falcons and Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/Y9tQDnw2dO — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 24, 2021

Shortly after Jones answered Sharpe's cold call, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Jones had requested a trade a few months ago and the Falcons are trying to find a suitable partner.

Clarity on the situation between the #Falcons and WR Julio Jones: The All-Pro requested a trade from the organization a few months ago, sources say, and the team then agreed to listen to offers. That’s how it began and why it continues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2021

It's easy to connect Jones to the 49ers. The star receiver said he wants to play for a contender and previously played for Kyle Shanahan when the 49ers coach was the Falcons offensive coordinator in 2016.

But the 49ers don't have many draft picks to offer and would have to do some cap gymnastics to fit in Jones' $15.3 in base salary next season.

Further complicating things is the Falcons don't want to trade Jones within the NFC, Schefter reported Monday. Although, they'd be open to it if the deal was good enough.

Falcons prefer not to trade Julio Jones in the NFC, but would do so for the right price. But now, with Jones wanting out of Atlanta, they are looking for the best value in either conference. https://t.co/D59vq0x9jz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2021

It doesn't look like Jones will be back in Atlanta this fall, while the 49ers are the betting favorites right now.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.