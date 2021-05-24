Julio Jones trade: 49ers betting favorite to land Falcons star

49ers are betting favorite to land Julio in blockbuster trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Julio Jones' time in Atlanta appears to be at an end.

If Jones' days as a Falcon are indeed numbered, the 49ers would be an interesting landing spot, and PointsBet Colorado has San Francisco listed as the betting favorite to grab the star pass-catcher at plus-450 (bet $100 to win $450). The Indianapolis Colts plus-475, Los Angeles Chargers plus-475, Baltimore Ravens plus-600 and New England Patriots plus-700 round out the top five.

Trade rumors have swirled around the 32-year-old receiver for the last few weeks, and Jones briefly spoke to Shannon Sharpe on Monday's episode of "Undisputed" and put all the speculation to rest.

"Nah, I'm outta there, man," Jones told Sharpe when asked if he wanted to stay with the Falcons.

Julio Jones’ thoughts on the Falcons and Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/Y9tQDnw2dO — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 24, 2021

Julio Jones’ thoughts on the Falcons and Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/Y9tQDnw2dO — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 24, 2021

Shortly after Jones answered Sharpe's cold call, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Jones had requested a trade a few months ago and the Falcons are trying to find a suitable partner.

Clarity on the situation between the #Falcons and WR Julio Jones: The All-Pro requested a trade from the organization a few months ago, sources say, and the team then agreed to listen to offers. That’s how it began and why it continues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2021

Clarity on the situation between the #Falcons and WR Julio Jones: The All-Pro requested a trade from the organization a few months ago, sources say, and the team then agreed to listen to offers. That’s how it began and why it continues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2021

It's easy to connect Jones to the 49ers. The star receiver said he wants to play for a contender and previously played for Kyle Shanahan when the 49ers coach was the Falcons offensive coordinator in 2016.

Story continues

But there are a few obstacles to Jones heading to the Bay Area.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Falcons have asked interested teams for a first-round draft pick in exchange for Jones. The 49ers, of course, just traded away their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 in order to move up and draft Trey Lance.

There is also the financial part of the equation. Jones is owed $15.3 million in base salary next season, and the 49ers are projected to have around $11 million available. That difference is easy enough to massage, though. The 49ers could ask the Falcons to pay part of Jones' salary and add in an extra draft pick with the caveat that Jones plays enough games.

But adding Jones' contract to the books would make the 49ers do some more cap gymnastics to free up enough money to offer linebacker Fred Warner the extension he has coming.

Further complicating things is the Falcons don't want to trade Jones within the NFC, Schefter reported Monday. Although, they'd be open to it if the deal was good enough.

Falcons prefer not to trade Julio Jones in the NFC, but would do so for the right price. But now, with Jones wanting out of Atlanta, they are looking for the best value in either conference. https://t.co/D59vq0x9jz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2021

It doesn't look like Jones will be back in Atlanta this fall. While the 49ers are the betting favorites right now.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast