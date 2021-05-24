Julio Jones tells Shannon Sharpe he's done with Falcons on live TV
Julio Jones spills tea on Falcons during live TV segment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Oh my, Julio Jones’ phone is probably BLOWING UP right now. If you haven’t seen it yet, Shannon Sharpe called up the Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver while live on-air, and point blank asked him if he wanted to go to the Cowboys or if he was staying in Atlanta. Without hesitation, Jones responded, “Nah, I’m outta there man.”
Problem is, it’s unclear if Jones knew that phone call was not only being recorded, but was being broadcast live on TV.
This is huge: Shannon Sharpe called Julio Jones live on @undisputed: Julio said he's "out of there" when asked if he wants to stay in Atlanta. He also said he doesn't want to go to the Cowboys. "I want to win."
Holy cow. I don't think he knew he was live. pic.twitter.com/5D8cXjclQt
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 24, 2021
When Jones picked up the phone, Sharpe answered by saying, “It’s your favorite uncle,” but if Jones was truly blindsided, it’s likely that Sharpe is now his least-favorite “uncle.” But the Falcons themselves might have the biggest beef with Sharpe’s call. If they were shopping Jones around, the return they might’ve been able to get in any deal probably plummeted.
