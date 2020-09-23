The Falcons weren’t concerned about Julio Jones‘ hamstring issue last week, even though he was limited in practice all week. He did not carry a designation into the Week Two game against the Cowboys.

But Jones blamed his hamstring for his dropped touchdown pass against the Cowboys, and he finished with only two catches for 24 yards.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Jones aggravated the injury in Sunday’s game, and Jones did not practice.

Jones was one of nine Falcons who didn’t practice Wednesday. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot), safety Damontae Kazee (hip), safety Ricardo Allen (elbow), linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring), defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) sat out with injuries.

Tight end Luke Stocker (hip), defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee), defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (ankle) were limited.

Julio Jones, Takk McKinley, Jake Matthews among nine Falcons to miss practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk