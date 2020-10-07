Julio Jones sits out practice Wednesday

One week off apparently wasn’t long enough for Julio Jones‘ hamstring. The Falcons star receiver left Monday’s game after only 15 snaps.

He did not practice Wednesday.

Jones had nine catches for 157 yards in the opener, but his hamstring limited him in the three days of practice leading up to the Week Two game against the Cowboys. He played 59 of 75 offensive snaps but caught only two passes for 24 yards against the Cowboys and dropped a would-be touchdown.

He sat out the Week Three game and was questionable entering Week Four.

Jones made four catches for 32 yards before leaving the loss to the Packers.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) also sat out Wednesday’s practice.

Receiver Calvin Ridley (thigh/knee), safety Keanu Neal (hamstring), safety Ricardo Allen (elbow), linebacker Foye Oluokun (oblique), defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (hip) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) were limited.

Kicker Younghoe Koo (right groin) and tight end Jaeden Graham (shoulder) were full participants.

